Course Hero's Vicki Choi to Speak at 2018 Employee Benefits Symposium

Choi will join industry experts for a panel discussion on Diversity and Inclusion as part of the Bay Area's largest benefit conference

News provided by

Course Hero

14:05 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning library where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced that director of Human Resources Vicki Choi will be a featured speaker at the 21st Annual Employee Benefits Symposium this week in San Jose.

"Course Hero prioritizes building an inclusive and diverse environment, and believes it's a necessity to have employee involvement and ownership from all levels within the company to do so," said Choi. "That's why it's an honor to join other professionals and share insights during the Employee Benefits Symposium."

Choi's talk will share Course Hero's focus on developing a diverse and inclusive work environment. She will discuss the success of Course Hero's employee-driven events and clubs that allow employees of all backgrounds to connect. She will also speak about the importance of collaboration and inclusion as part of the Course Hero company culture.

Course Hero was recently named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Learn more on:

Date: Friday, May 4, 2018
Time: 7:30 a.m.4:30 p.m.
Location: DoubleTree Hotel | San Jose

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning library where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. Find practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations for every subject students are studying—from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte.

Connect with Course Hero at www.coursehero.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

For more information, contact:
Grayling PR for Course Hero
coursehero@grayling.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/course-heros-vicki-choi-to-speak-at-2018-employee-benefits-symposium-300640350.html

SOURCE Course Hero

Related Links

http://www.coursehero.com

Also from this source

Apr 19, 2018, 13:21 ET Course Hero Named One of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

Jan 22, 2018, 09:00 ET Course Hero Engineering EVP, Josh Tyler, to speak at ATD...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Course Hero's Vicki Choi to Speak at 2018 Employee Benefits Symposium

News provided by

Course Hero

14:05 ET