Course Hero's Vicki Choi to Speak at 2018 Employee Benefits Symposium

"Course Hero prioritizes building an inclusive and diverse environment, and believes it's a necessity to have employee involvement and ownership from all levels within the company to do so," said Choi. "That's why it's an honor to join other professionals and share insights during the Employee Benefits Symposium."

Choi's talk will share Course Hero's focus on developing a diverse and inclusive work environment. She will discuss the success of Course Hero's employee-driven events and clubs that allow employees of all backgrounds to connect. She will also speak about the importance of collaboration and inclusion as part of the Course Hero company culture.

Course Hero was recently named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Date: Friday, May 4, 2018

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: DoubleTree Hotel | San Jose

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning library where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. Find practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations for every subject students are studying—from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte.

