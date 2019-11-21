Course5 Intelligence to Open AI Labs in Toronto

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course5 Intelligence has announced the launch of their new Artificial Intelligence Labs in Toronto, Canada. This will be Course5's second AI-led Innovation and R&D Center, the first being their state-of-the-art AI Labs in Bangalore, India.

Course5 is hiring, at the Toronto center, AI scientists with advanced expertise in the areas of Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Emotion AI and Natural Language Processing. The company plans to significantly add to its investment in these exponential technologies in the coming quarters.

The company is already in discussion with top universities in the region for strategic collaboration and premium talent acquisition.

Additionally, Course5 will partner with the regional start-up community to achieve their mission of 'Narrow AI', which is the development of specific industry-and-domain-focused use cases in AI. This has proved to be an effective strategy even at their first AI Labs center in Bangalore, where specific AI technologies are used to drive their flagship products—Compete (5P Competitive Intelligence), Adomate (Ad Optimization – creative and media planning), Discovery (Insights Analyst-on-demand), and Optimizer Suite (AI-driven Research Operations).

With the addition of Course5's Toronto AI Labs, Course5 aims to create a broad base of deep AI capabilities that will support the creation of robust, innovative products and platforms for the future. The Labs will combine advanced AI Research and Development with strategic industry partnerships to build next-generation solutions enabled by best-in-class innovations of the global AI community.

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said: "Setting up a pure AI innovation unit was fundamental to creating some of the world-class products we have today. We want to ensure we have access to the best global talent as the work we are doing is on the cutting edge. We have found the ecosystem in Toronto to be very favorable with the best possible AI talent pool."

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence. The company helps organizations make the most effective strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands. Course5 Intelligence creates value for businesses through 360-degree data convergence and actionable insight. https://www.course5i.com/

Media Contact

Megha Chaudhry

VP – Marketing and Communications

Email: megha.chaudhry@course5i.com

Phone: +1-925-917-9139

SOURCE Course5 Intelligence