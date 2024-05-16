Course5 Intelligence Unveils New Brand Identity as C5i

The company's new brand identity symbolizes the convergence of human perspective and AI technology for business success

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI & Analytics solutions company, Course5 Intelligence, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, migrating to the brand name 'C5i'. Their new logo shows converging, multi-angled geometric blocks that represent the company's multidimensional work, blending data science, analytics, and AI with diverse human perspectives to solve complex business problems. The brevity and futuristic appeal of the new name and logo are expected to facilitate better brand recall and reflect the company's focus on continuous innovation to drive business impact at speed and scale for clients.

The company's new tagline, Human.AI.Impact, is in sync with their consistent endeavor to leverage new and mature AI technologies with human expertise to enable value creation and continuously push the bar of what businesses can achieve.

A large part of the thinking behind Course5's new brand elements involves elevating human potential, at C5i and in client organizations, with AI technology. Each shape and angle in the new brand logo signifies the unique ways in which the company views business problems and data, converging C5i's human expertise with client perspectives and leveraging advanced analytics and AI, to deliver effective and transformative business solutions.

Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, "Course5 Intelligence has earned enormous brand equity over the years that we're proud of and will continue to build on. As an abbreviation of our company name, our new brand name retains that value with a more contemporary tone. With the growing capabilities of AI to enhance human potential and accelerate business impact, we wanted our logo and tagline to bring into focus the complex, multidimensional nature of business problem solving, sharply accentuating the need to define and refine AI's role in business, the indispensability of human involvement and perspective, and how best we can combine human and machine capabilities to responsibly drive innovation and growth for businesses."

The C5i brand redesign follows a successful fund raise of USD 53 million in mid-2023 and the absorption of Incivus, a GenAI-based Creative Effectiveness platform. The company is well poised to empower businesses to leverage advanced analytics with Generative AI to drive positive business outcomes.

About C5i (Course5 Intelligence Limited)

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and accelerators tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients span Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT), Pharma & Lifesciences, CPG, Retail, Banking, and other sectors. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner and Forrester for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based platforms.

