CourseArc announces partnership with Griffin-Hammis Associates
Griffin-Hammis Associates will be using CourseArc to develop content for its Certified Business and Technical Assistance Consultant self-employment course
Apr 30, 2019, 10:19 ET
BALTIMORE, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin-Hammis Associates (GHA), a nationally recognized leader in Customized Employment training and technical assistance, announces the upcoming release of its newly revised Certified Business and Technical Assistance Consultant (CBTAC) course. CBTAC is a proprietary training and consultative system developed by GHA to address the needs of state Vocational Rehabilitation and other disability agencies as they increase their use of self-employment and microenterprise to meet the needs of their customers. The twelve-week online training course covers all critical aspects of business research and design, including: discovery and business concept identification; market research; funding and financing; public benefits analysis; marketing and operations; and business plan development. The course will initially be offered biannually for up to 50 participants per session.
GHA revamped the CBTAC course in collaboration with CourseArc, a Baltimore, Md.-based eLearning content creation platform. Using CourseArc enabled the development of interactive and engaging content as well as more intuitive course navigation. The CBTAC course provides Community Rehabilitation Providers throughout the country with the tools they need to support prospective business owners with disabilities through all stages of business research, design, and launch. Content can be customized to address specific state requirements.
CEO and Co-Founder of CourseArc, Katie Egan, noted, "CourseArc is a great solution for nonprofits and training companies like GHA that need to leverage the knowledge of their subject matter experts with an affordable and easy to learn content creation platform."
About CourseArc
CourseArc is a digital content creation tool that enables easy creation of engaging, interactive, accessible and affordable online courses. CourseArc is a resource for educational institutions, companies and content publishers to create high quality content that is WCAG 2.1 AA compliant and integrates into any Learning Management System (LMS). Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., CourseArc customers include encompassing K-12 school districts, state-level K-12 virtual learning organizations, community colleges, four-year institutions, graduate programs, nonprofits, and other training organizations. For more information, visit https://coursearc.com.
About Griffin-Hammis Associates
For almost two decades, Griffin-Hammis Associates, a nationally and internationally recognized leader in the field of Customized Employment, has worked with stakeholders at all levels to live into the reality that high-quality, sustainable, and economically rewarding employment is possible for all people in communities of any size, regardless of disability label. GHA is the recognized pioneer of microenterprise for people with disabilities, having assisted with well over 500 successful small businesses to date, and is known for providing training and technical assistance on all topics related to small business ownership.
