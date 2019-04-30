CourseArc announces partnership with Griffin-Hammis Associates

GHA revamped the CBTAC course in collaboration with CourseArc, a Baltimore, Md.-based eLearning content creation platform. Using CourseArc enabled the development of interactive and engaging content as well as more intuitive course navigation. The CBTAC course provides Community Rehabilitation Providers throughout the country with the tools they need to support prospective business owners with disabilities through all stages of business research, design, and launch. Content can be customized to address specific state requirements.

CEO and Co-Founder of CourseArc, Katie Egan, noted, "CourseArc is a great solution for nonprofits and training companies like GHA that need to leverage the knowledge of their subject matter experts with an affordable and easy to learn content creation platform."

About CourseArc

CourseArc is a digital content creation tool that enables easy creation of engaging, interactive, accessible and affordable online courses. CourseArc is a resource for educational institutions, companies and content publishers to create high quality content that is WCAG 2.1 AA compliant and integrates into any Learning Management System (LMS). Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., CourseArc customers include encompassing K-12 school districts, state-level K-12 virtual learning organizations, community colleges, four-year institutions, graduate programs, nonprofits, and other training organizations. For more information, visit https://coursearc.com .

About Griffin-Hammis Associates

For almost two decades, Griffin-Hammis Associates, a nationally and internationally recognized leader in the field of Customized Employment, has worked with stakeholders at all levels to live into the reality that high-quality, sustainable, and economically rewarding employment is possible for all people in communities of any size, regardless of disability label. GHA is the recognized pioneer of microenterprise for people with disabilities, having assisted with well over 500 successful small businesses to date, and is known for providing training and technical assistance on all topics related to small business ownership.

Contact: Katie Egan, katie@coursearc.com

SOURCE CourseArc

Related Links

https://www.coursearc.com

