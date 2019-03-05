CourseArc announces partnership with Idaho Digital Learning

Jeff Simmons, Idaho Digital Learning's Director of Curriculum and Instruction, explains: "We are excited to have this tool that allows us to ensure accessibility for all students. Additionally, CourseArc enables us to have greater ability to collaborate with VLLA partners to develop content that can be shared among its members. We have been able to start three collaborative course design projects with other VLLA member schools since adopting the new platform."

"The CourseArc platform supports high-quality content development through templated design, built-in accessibility, customization, and tools for collaboration. A course management system also supports efficient long-term maintenance of courses, enabling institutions to easily update, manage, and share their online courses," said Katie Egan, CEO and Co-Founder of CourseArc.

About CourseArc

CourseArc is a digital content creation tool that enables easy creation of engaging, interactive, accessible and affordable online courses. CourseArc is a resource for educational institutions, companies and content publishers to create high-quality content that is WCAG 2.1 AA compliant and integrates into any Learning Management System (LMS). Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., CourseArc customers include encompassing K–12 school districts, state-level K–12 virtual learning organizations, community colleges, four-year institutions, graduate programs, nonprofits, and other training organizations. For more information, visit https://coursearc.com .

About Idaho Digital Learning

Idaho Digital Learning provides innovative education methods through digital learning, creating access and opportunity for all Idaho students and educators. For more information, visit www.idahodigitallearning.org .

