CourseArc Develops Tool that Enables Sharing of Course Content Across Counties and States

The sharing tool from CourseArc allows schools, districts, states and consortiums to "divide and conquer", quickly accessing and deploying quality online content for the coming school year. This new CourseArc feature reduces the development burden on educators and institutions, allowing them, instead, to focus efforts on creating better online learning opportunities for students and parents. The feature supports the 5 R's of Open Educational Resources (OER): Retain; Reuse; Revise; Remix; and Redistribute. As a result, VLLA members – and other organizations that could benefit from content sharing – are able to quickly, easily, and effectively create content specific to their student and constituent base.

"We felt it was important to support our amazing clients who work together to build and share online content so students have access to high-quality instruction. Our tool allows schools, school systems, and universities to pool their resources to create a variety of online courses and then remix and reuse content from partner organizations to ensure the content meets individual needs. It also means that each organization can divvy up responsibilities for insourcing content development and reduce reliance on long-term expensive third-party products," said CourseArc's CEO Katie Egan.

"The new feature can easily be applied to other educational consortiums nationally and globally," she added.

When asked about the value of the new content sharing tool in CourseArc, Candic McPherson, Director of Design and Development for Virtual Arkansas, and a member of VLLA, said, "The ability to collaborate and easily share content between organizations is an invaluable asset to improving the capacity of educators as they continually improve digital content and its use."

Members of the VLLA, a 501c3 educational nonprofit organization, serve over a quarter million online course enrollments annually, provide their districts and students with over 2,200 active, highly-qualified teachers trained in online instruction and supply blended learning services to their constituents. Members include Colorado Digital Learning Solutions, Georgia Virtual Learning, Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, Illinois Virtual School, Indiana Online, Michigan Virtual, Montana Digital Academy, Nevada Learning Academy, North Carolina Virtual, Virtual Arkansas, VHA Learning, Virtual South Carolina, Wisconsin eSchool Network, Virtual Virginia and Wisconsin Virtual School.

About CourseArc: CourseArc is a digital content authoring and management tool that facilitates the collaborative creation of engaging and accessible online learning. CourseArc is a resource for educational institutions, companies and content publishers to create high quality content that is WCAG 2.1 AA compliant and integrates into any Learning Management System (LMS). Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., CourseArc customers include encompassing K-12 school districts, state-level K-12 virtual learning organizations, community colleges, four-year institutions, graduate programs, nonprofits, and other training organizations. For more information, visit https://coursearc.com.

About the Virtual Learning Leadership Alliance (VLLA): Combining more than 150 years of online and blended learning operational experience, the Virtual Learning Leadership Alliance is an association of the chiefs of some of the most innovative virtual programs in the U.S. Consisting largely of leading state virtual schools, and several outstanding consortia, the member organizations serve well over a quarter of a million online course enrollments annually, provide their districts and students with over 2,200 active, highly-qualified teachers trained in online instruction, supply blended learning services to their constituents, and conduct research to validate the value of online learning. Members include Colorado Digital Learning Solutions, Georgia Virtual Learning, Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, Illinois Virtual School, Indiana Online, Michigan Virtual, Montana Digital Academy, Nevada Learning Academy, North Carolina Virtual, Virtual Arkansas, VHA Learning, Virtual South Carolina, Wisconsin eSchool Network, Virtual Virginia and Wisconsin Virtual School. The Virtual Learning Leadership Alliance (VLLA) is a 501c3 educational nonprofit organization. For more information, visit https://www.virtuallearningalliance.org/.

