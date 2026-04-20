Coursedog Acquires ClassRanked to Connect AI-Driven Course Evaluations Across Academic Operations

ClassRanked's leading course evaluations software joins Coursedog's Assessment Cloud, closing the loop between student teaching feedback, curriculum, scheduling, and accreditation to drive better student outcomes.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coursedog, the Intelligent Academic Operations Platform for higher education, today announced it has acquired ClassRanked, a leading-edge course evaluations solution purpose-built for colleges and universities. ClassRanked will become the new Course Evaluations product within Coursedog's Assessment Cloud, giving institutions a single environment where student feedback on teaching connects directly to curriculum, scheduling, and institutional accreditation workflows that provide insights to student-facing catalogs.

Coursedog has acquired ClassRanked to bring Course Evaluations to their Intelligent Academic Operations Platform.

Course evaluations and student feedback are central to improving academic quality and student outcomes, yet institutions have long struggled with low response rates, fragmented tools, and data that lives outside the systems where decisions about academic quality are made. ClassRanked has tackled these challenges with a modern, AI-driven student-centered platform that consistently drives higher completion rates through mobile-friendly delivery, real-time faculty dashboards, and native Student Information Systems (SIS) and Learning Management Systems (LMS) integrations.

Bringing course evaluations into the Coursedog platform connects essential feedback data, enabling higher ed leaders to tie teaching effectiveness into assessment plans, inform curriculum decisions, and shape how courses are scheduled.

"We continue to hear from our clients that they want student feedback flowing directly into the systems where curriculum gets updated, catalogs and schedules get built, and accreditation reports get generated," commented Coursedog CEO, Andrew Rosen. "That's what ClassRanked with Coursedog makes real. We're giving institutions the ability to move from insight to action and action to outcomes, faster than ever."

Coursedog's Assessment Cloud helps institutions centralize assessment plans, track learning outcomes, generate accreditation-ready reports and inform continuous improvement of academic offerings. Adding Course Evaluations layers direct student feedback alongside outcome data, providing institutions with another key tool to support assessment processes and enhancing institutional effectiveness. Coursedog's Academic Operations platform and the benefits to our institutional clients will be further strengthened by the addition of ClassRanked, its team and their domain expertise.

"We started ClassRanked because we believed course evaluations could do more than check a box," said Hayden Hall, Founder and CEO of ClassRanked, who will now lead Coursedog's Assessment Cloud. "Joining Coursedog gives us the scale and the connected platform to deliver on that mission, giving institutions the connected tools they need to turn student feedback into real improvements in teaching and learning."

To learn more about Coursedog's Assessment Cloud and Course Evaluations, visit the Coursedog website.

About Coursedog

Coursedog is the Intelligent Academic Operations Platform that unifies how higher education institutions manage scheduling, curriculum, catalogs, assessment, and more. Founded in 2018, Coursedog helps colleges and universities break down barriers to student success by replacing silos, manual processes, and disconnected data with a single connected platform. Learn more at coursedog.com.

About ClassRanked

Founded at Duke University in 2018 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ClassRanked is a course evaluation platform purpose-built for higher education. ClassRanked helps colleges and universities modernize how they collect and act on student feedback, with native SIS and LMS connectivity and a focus on driving higher completion rates. Learn more at classranked.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE Coursedog