Coursedog Appoints EdTech Trailblazer Andrew Rosen as CEO

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coursedog, the leading Academic Operations Platform for higher education, today announced the appointment of Andrew Rosen as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rosen, a successful co-founder in the edtech space and seasoned technology company leader, brings nearly three decades of experience to Coursedog.

Rosen's extensive background in educational technology includes co-founding Blackboard, a renowned learning management system, leading the educational technology arm at EAB, and most recently driving innovation as CEO of Interfolio with its Faculty Information System.

"After a year of incredible growth, we are thrilled to welcome Andrew Rosen as our new CEO," said Justin Wenig, Co-Founder of Coursedog. "His vast experience and passion for improving education through technology will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to empower institutions with the tools they need to drive student success. I'm excited to move into a new role focused on product strategy and work closely with Andrew and the entire Coursedog team to continue growing the ways we empower leaders in higher education."

Rosen expressed his enthusiasm for joining Coursedog, stating, "I am deeply impressed by the scope of Coursedog's offering and the impact it's having at partner institutions. I see a significant need for a unified academic operations solution to drive efficiency and provide the insights that higher education needs in today's changing educational landscape to continue improving student outcomes."

Coursedog's recent launches of Curriculum Analytics, Workload Management and Assessment solutions further demonstrate the company's commitment to bringing innovative solutions to legacy challenges and evolving a comprehensive academic operations platform. "I am eager to build on this fantastic momentum and dive in to delivering exceptional customer-centric experiences," Rosen explained.

Coursedog is the market leader in academic operations, serving over 250 higher education institutions with more than 2 million students. With Rosen's leadership and the continued development of its Academic Operations Platform, Coursedog is well-positioned to transform academic operations that drive student success in higher education.

About Coursedog

Coursedog is the leading Academic Operations Platform, unifying how higher ed manages scheduling, curriculum, catalogs, assessment, and more. Built on a layer of actionable analytics and seamless integrations with every major SIS, Coursedog is where academic operations drive student success.

