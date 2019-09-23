CourseKey Welcomes Alan Hensley as EVP, Enterprise Sales

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CourseKey today announced that Alan Hensley recently joined its team as Executive Vice President for Enterprise Sales. Hensley will be responsible for building out the enterprise sales team and growing the number of institutions leveraging CourseKey. He will serve as a member of CourseKey's leadership team reporting to CourseKey's Founder & CEO, Luke Sophinos.

"Alan has a proven track record of scaling high growth sales organizations," said Luke Sophinos. "His prior experience will be crucial as we continue to work to bring CourseKey to hundreds of institutions across the country. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"Throughout my career, I have always looked for opportunities to assist institutions, faculty, staff, and students with products and services that will make the educational experience more successful and efficient," said Hensley. "I am very excited to join the team at CourseKey because I see the power of our integrated technology and how it will assist educational institutions to drive efficiency gains, higher retention, and improved compliance. It is a tremendous opportunity for our enterprise sales team to help schools get better at what they do."

Hensley has 32 years of experience working with or within the career college education market. He has previously served as VP, National Sales Manager, Career Colleges at McGraw-Hill Higher Education and as VP, Enterprise Sales at Pearson Education. In addition to his experience working at education publishing houses, he was previously Campus Director at Medix School in Towson, MD and a former Owner at London College of International Business Studies in London, UK. Currently, Hensley sits on the Board of Directors of Central States Private Education Network (CSPEN) and is based out of Houston, Texas.

About CourseKey

CourseKey is a cloud-based, mobile attendance automation platform that integrates with leading SIS and LMS platforms. The platform offers location-based attendance solutions for educational institutions that work in any learning environment, including classrooms, labs, clinicals, and externship sites. As students check in for class, administrators can access live dashboards for real-time insights into attendance data without waiting on manual data uploads. Through CourseKey's offerings, institutions can implement paper-free solutions to improve their efficiency, compliance, and retention outcomes. CourseKey's solutions are revolutionizing education and defining the future of learning.

Contact:

Hannah Zwick

5862196241

223362@email4pr.com

SOURCE CourseKey