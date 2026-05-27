Coursemojo Aligns AI Learning with Texas Bluebonnet Curricula for 2026-2027 School Year

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coursemojo, the AI-powered literacy platform designed to support high-quality curriculum implementation, today announced that it is aligning its interactive program with Texas Bluebonnet Learning RLA curriculum materials for grades 3-5 ahead of the 2026-2027 school year, with content becoming available this summer.

More than 400 Texas school districts already have adopted Bluebonnet RLA for the 2026-27 school year, and two districts successfully piloted Coursemojo alongside their Bluebonnet implementation this spring. Coursemojo has already confirmed at least eight districts will use the platform this fall to support effective Bluebonnet instruction and improve reading and writing outcomes.

Coursemojo works by embedding directly into the Bluebonnet Learning curricula, transforming the "hardest-thinking part of every lesson" into interactive experiences that help students engage more deeply with the texts and tasks through personalized feedback, language support, read-aloud functionality and opportunities to revise and strengthen their thinking and writing. Coursemojo also supports teachers with a live dashboard that shows every student's level of understanding, surfaces trends in class misconceptions, and makes it easier to facilitate effective class discussions.

"Texas districts are working to ensure all students can meaningfully engage with effective, grade-level literacy instruction," said Dacia Toll, co-founder of Coursemojo. "We're excited to support educators using Bluebonnet with tools to help all students access and succeed with rigorous reading and writing work."

The Bluebonnet Learning integration builds on Coursemojo's growing presence in Texas districts, including Aldine ISD, where the platform has supported significant gains in RLA achievement. Aldine ISD classrooms that implemented Coursemojo in 2024-25 saw a 10% point YOY gain on the STAAR assessment compared to the classrooms that did not implement Coursemojo.

Coursemojo's alignment with Bluebonnet Learning RLA was made possible by a partnership with Amplify, whose materials serve as a foundational component of Bluebonnet Learning RLA. The partnership also extends to Amplify's Texas ELAR program, to which Coursemojo has built a similar alignment.

"I like how Coursemojo has taken the most important task that teaches a critical skill, like summarizing, and gives students feedback to push them towards excellence," said Cesily Peeples, Assistant Superintendent, Fruitvale ISD. "Students are learning the value of planning, revision and reflective thought. Coursemojo is the one tool that is really in tune with what needs to happen in instruction right then and there in time to support all students at all levels."

For more information, visit www.coursemojo.com.

About Coursemojo

Coursemojo is the only AI-powered ELA teaching assistant designed to embed directly into Tier 1 curriculum materials, helping teachers deliver rigorous, differentiated literacy instruction at scale. The platform transforms curriculum texts, questions, and writing tasks into interactive learning experiences that provide students with personalized feedback, language supports, read-aloud tools, and opportunities for revision, while giving teachers real-time instructional data and grading support. Coursemojo supports more than 75 districts and CMOs nationwide and has earned ESSA Tier 2 evidence recognition for demonstrated impact on student literacy outcomes.

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SOURCE Coursemojo