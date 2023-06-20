Courseware market in US to grow by USD 1,061.45 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by evolved learning and education landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The courseware market in US is set to grow by USD 1,061.45 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolved learning and education landscape. The education landscape in the US has evolved significantly over the years. The advent of online learning and distance learning programs has increased access to education in the country. Also, the rising number of internet users and the extensive digitalization of the education industry have increased the popularity of online learning in the US. The country is also witnessing an increase in the demand for innovative courses such as AR-based e-learning and blended learning. The presence of such an evolved learning and education landscape has been crucial in driving the growth of the market in focus. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Courseware Market 2023-2027

Courseware Market in US 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Key Trend – The growth of the microlearning paradigm is identified as the key trend in the market. The concept of microlearning is gaining popularity among learners. Microlearning helps learners to close skill gaps in a short span of time. It can be blended with gamification to improve learner efficiency. The growing popularity of microlearning has led many vendors to offer subject courses using microlearning methodologies. For instance, Adobe uses microlearning methodologies to offer short and crisp content on selected topics to learners. The company provides short videos, ranging from 1 to 2 minutes, on its website. With the increased adoption of smart devices in e-learning, the popularity of microlearning is expected to further increase over the forecast period. This will positively influence the growth of the market in focus.

Courseware Market in US 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The courseware market in US is segmented by end-user (K12, higher education, and corporate) and deployment (cloud and on-premise).

The market growth in the K12 segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing student interest in digital learning courses and the advent of many innovative K-12 digital learning service providers. Also, government initiatives to digitize educational content and improve the quality of education are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The courseware market in US covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

American Heart Association - The company offers courseware under the brand, Flex Ed.

- The company offers courseware under the brand, Flex Ed. Ascend Learning LLC - The company offers courseware under the brand, Jones and Bartlett Learning.

- The company offers courseware under the brand, Jones and Bartlett Learning. Carnegie Mellon University - The company offers courseware namely, Open Learning Initiative.

- The company offers courseware namely, Open Learning Initiative. Hackett Publishing Co. - The company offers courseware namely, Introduction to Latin - Second Edition Online Courseware.

- The company offers courseware namely, Introduction to Latin - Second Edition Online Courseware. Arizona State University

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Connect For Education Inc.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Labster Group ApS

Lumen Learning Inc.

McGraw Hill LLC

Method Learning

MindEdge Inc.

Pearson Plc

Quant Systems Inc.

Realizeit

Rice University

SimBiotic Software Inc.

Simulation Curriculum Corp.

Stanford University

Tophatmonocle Corp.

VitalSource Technologies LLC

WestEd

Yale University

Courseware Market in US: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,061.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Heart Association, Arizona State University, Ascend Learning LLC, Cambridge University Press, Carnegie Mellon University, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Connect For Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hackett Publishing Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Labster Group ApS, Lumen Learning Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Method Learning, MindEdge Inc., Pearson Plc, Quant Systems Inc., Realizeit, Rice University, SimBiotic Software Inc., Simulation Curriculum Corp., Stanford University, Tophatmonocle Corp., VitalSource Technologies LLC, WestEd, and Yale University Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

