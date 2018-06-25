Court Agrees with Atrium Health, Rejecting Attempt by Mednax to Disrupt Transition to New Anesthesia Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Health is pleased that the North Carolina Business Court rejected the request of Mednax, the Florida-based corporation (NYSE: MD) that bought the physician-owned Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants for $200 million in 2010, for a Preliminary Injunction that would have stopped Atrium Health's transition to our new anesthesia provider, Scope Anesthesia, on July 1.

The court's ruling ensures that on July 1, Scope Anesthesia will have its physicians, with decades of experience from highly regarded institutions such as Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Duke Health, begin caring for our patients. These skilled physicians are in the process of meeting with our surgical staff and certified registered nurse anesthetists to ensure a seamless transition.

The court's ruling also means that Mednax's false and misleading smear campaign that tried to bully Atrium Health into entering into a new contract has failed.

We respect the court's decision that prevents Scope and Atrium Health from hiring Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants' physicians for a temporary period. We have consistently expressed our interest in providing an opportunity for these valued doctors to remain a part of our community and continue practicing at Atrium Health. We regret that Mednax refused to consider releasing Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants' anesthesiologists from Mednax's agreements. Nonetheless, this requirement of the court will have no impact on Atrium Health and the transition to Scope Anesthesia on July 1, since Scope has filled its roster with eminently talented physicians. Given the caliber and experience of anesthesiologists we have been able to recruit, Atrium Health and Scope made clear at the hearing there are no current plans to try to hire Southeast Anesthesiology Consultant physicians.

Atrium Health made the decision to discontinue doing business with Mednax because we believed doing so was in the best interest of our patients. Atrium Health is committed more than ever to our patients and the communities we are privileged to serve. When making business decisions, such as changing anesthesia services partners, our commitment is unwavering. We have never compromised on quality and safety, and we never will.

