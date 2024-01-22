Court Appoints Berger Montague Shareholder E. Michelle Drake as Co-Lead Counsel in MOVEit Data Breach Case

News provided by

Berger Montague

22 Jan, 2024, 15:15 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is proud to announce that E. Michelle Drake was appointed as co-lead counsel in In Re: MOVEit Customer Data Breach Security Litigation (MDL No. 1:23-md-03083-ADB) (D. Mass). This complex Multi-District Litigation (MDL) involves the 2023 hack of Progress Software's MOVEit file transfer platform by the Russian ransomware gang Cl0p, which targeted a zero-day vulnerability in the MOVEit software. More than 1,000 organizations, large and small, were affected, leading to over 100 class action lawsuits being filed on behalf of upwards of 90 million consumers. Ms. Drake was selected over dozens of other applicants from top firms.

Ms. Drake, an executive shareholder at Berger Montague, leads the Firm's Minneapolis office. She has served as lead counsel in consumer privacy and data breach cases for the last decade, and has achieved relief for her clients valued well into the billions of dollars. Ms. Drake's history leading data breach cases dates back more than a decade, to when she served as liaison counsel in the Target data breach. Her more recent experience includes serving as co-lead counsel in both the MGM and Pharmerica data breaches.  "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent consumers in this important data breach litigation," Drake said. "By leading this important MDL to a successful conclusion,  I hope to ensure that large corporations begin taking data security seriously, and stop putting peoples' sensitive personal information in web-facing locations that are not properly secured."

Ms. Drake is a graduate of Harvard College (magna cum laude), Oxford University, and Harvard Law School (cum laude).  She has dedicated her career to helping the little guy, and serves on the boards of Public Justice and the Southern Center for Human Rights.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent full-spectrum class action and complex civil litigation firms, with more than 50 years of precedent-setting lead role casework in the fields of antitrust, securities, mass torts, civil and human rights, whistleblower cases, employment, and consumer litigation.  Berger Montague maintains offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Wilmington, Del., Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto, Canada. Few firms in the United States have our breadth of practice and match our successful track record in such a broad array of complex litigation.

CONTACT: E. Michelle Drake, [email protected], 612-242-4296.

SOURCE Berger Montague

Also from this source

NASDAQ: DADA Securities Fraud: Contact Berger Montague To Discuss Your Rights

NASDAQ: DADA Securities Fraud: Contact Berger Montague To Discuss Your Rights

Nationally recognized law firm Berger Montague PC informs investors that a lawsuit was filed against Dada Nexus Limited ("Dada") (NASDAQ: DADA) on...
CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Advises VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action

Berger Montague advises investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against VNET Group, Inc. ("VNET") (NASDAQ: VNET) on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.