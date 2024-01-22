Court Appoints Berger Montague Shareholder E. Michelle Drake as Co-Lead Counsel in MOVEit Data Breach Case

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is proud to announce that E. Michelle Drake was appointed as co-lead counsel in In Re: MOVEit Customer Data Breach Security Litigation (MDL No. 1:23-md-03083-ADB) (D. Mass). This complex Multi-District Litigation (MDL) involves the 2023 hack of Progress Software's MOVEit file transfer platform by the Russian ransomware gang Cl0p, which targeted a zero-day vulnerability in the MOVEit software. More than 1,000 organizations, large and small, were affected, leading to over 100 class action lawsuits being filed on behalf of upwards of 90 million consumers. Ms. Drake was selected over dozens of other applicants from top firms.

Ms. Drake, an executive shareholder at Berger Montague, leads the Firm's Minneapolis office. She has served as lead counsel in consumer privacy and data breach cases for the last decade, and has achieved relief for her clients valued well into the billions of dollars. Ms. Drake's history leading data breach cases dates back more than a decade, to when she served as liaison counsel in the Target data breach. Her more recent experience includes serving as co-lead counsel in both the MGM and Pharmerica data breaches. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent consumers in this important data breach litigation," Drake said. "By leading this important MDL to a successful conclusion, I hope to ensure that large corporations begin taking data security seriously, and stop putting peoples' sensitive personal information in web-facing locations that are not properly secured."

Ms. Drake is a graduate of Harvard College (magna cum laude), Oxford University, and Harvard Law School (cum laude). She has dedicated her career to helping the little guy, and serves on the boards of Public Justice and the Southern Center for Human Rights.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent full-spectrum class action and complex civil litigation firms, with more than 50 years of precedent-setting lead role casework in the fields of antitrust, securities, mass torts, civil and human rights, whistleblower cases, employment, and consumer litigation. Berger Montague maintains offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Wilmington, Del., Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto, Canada. Few firms in the United States have our breadth of practice and match our successful track record in such a broad array of complex litigation.

