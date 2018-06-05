Court Appoints Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP As Lead Counsel For Class Action Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company's lead product candidate Ocaliva, a bile acid analog for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis ("PBC"), entailed undisclosed safety risks, including death, to patients suffering from PBC; and (ii) as a result, Intercept's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Specifically, on September 12, 2017, Intercept issued a letter that warned physicians against overdosing patients with Ocaliva, advising them that the drug has been tied to liver injuries and death among patients suffering from PBC. On this news, Intercept's share price fell from $113.48 per share on September 11, 2017 to a closing price of $98.12 on September 12, 2017—a $15.36 or a 13.54% drop.

Then, on September 21, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a safety announcement entitled "FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA warns about serious liver injury with Ocaliva for rare chronic liver disease," which warned doctors about reports of multiple deaths linked to the drug. On this news, Intercept's share price fell from $98.12 per share on September 20, 2017 to a closing price of $73.70 on September 21, 2017—a $24.42 or a 24.89% drop.

If you purchased shares between May 31, 2016 and September 20, 2017, both dates inclusive

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Intercept's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Request more information now by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/ICPT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

