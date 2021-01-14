Court Certifies Antitrust Lawsuit Against Peanut Shellers As Class Action and Preliminarily Approves Settlements Reached with Certain Defendants

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC and Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP ("Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Norfolk Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement regarding the certification of a class action lawsuit and settlements with the Olam and Birdsong Defendants totaling $57.75 million.

The lawsuit claims that Defendants conspired to suppress competition and to pay depressed prices for Runner Peanuts purchased from farmers in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The Court's class certification decision and the settlements affect those persons or entities in the United States who sold Runner Peanuts to Golden Peanut Company LLC, Birdsong Corporation, and Olam Peanut Shelling Company (or their subsidiaries or affiliates) from January 1, 2014 through December 31, 2019.

A hearing will be held on March 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Raymond A. Jackson, United States District Judge, at the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse, 600 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23510, Courtroom 4 (or such other courtroom as may be assigned for the hearing, or if the Court believes that it is appropriate, remotely by telephone or other electronic means), for the purpose of determining whether to approve the proposed settlement with the Olam and Birdsong Defendants.

A Notice was mailed to potential Class members on or about January 12, 2021. The Notice describes in more detail the litigation and options available to Class members with respect to the settlements. The Notice and other important documents related to the settlement can be accessed at www.PeanutFarmersAntitrustLitigation.com, or by calling (844) 754-7469 or writing to In re Peanut Farmers Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 58220, Philadelphia, PA 19102. Those who believe they may be a member of the Class, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

