Court Denies Netflix's Motion to Dismiss in "Operation: Varsity Blues" Defamation Lawsuit

Ruling Challenges "Fair Report Privilege," Paving Way for Accountability in Media

BARNSTABLE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Superior Court has denied Netflix's motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by John Wilson, a former defendant in the high-profile 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal, through the Law Offices of William Charles Tanenbaum, Esq. and the firm of Todd & Weld. Following his exoneration of all core charges, Mr. Wilson seeks accountability from Netflix's portrayal of him in the documentary "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal."

Netflix superimposed Mr. Wilson’s name and voice over a scene depicting other actors photoshopping fake water polo photos of a non-athlete child. Such conduct was never even alleged against Mr. Wilson and insults the accomplishments of his son Johnny, an accomplished athlete in his own right.

The lawsuit, filed in March 2024, alleges that Netflix knowingly misrepresented Wilson and his son, even though Mr. Wilson's legal team provided a 450-page document to Netflix before they aired their film, which detailed the specific, publicly available record of allegations and evidence underlying the charges against Mr. Wilson. This document highlighted key facts that contradicted the film's narrative, including that Mr. Wilson's children were well-qualified for admission to their respective schools based on their own hard-earned merits and that his donations were made to college foundations and IRS-approved charities, not to individual coaches or administrators.

Netflix argued that the documentary constitutes a "privileged and fair report;" thus, they cannot be liable for defamation in connection with its publication. The fair report privilege establishes conditional protection for those who report on statements or actions, so long as the statements or actions are official and so long as the report is fair and accurate. The court's decision to allow the case to go ahead underscores the potential merit of Mr. Wilson's claims against the streaming giant.

"I applaud the Massachusetts Superior Court. This decision marks a turning point in how we view media responsibility, especially Big Media," said William Charles Tanenbaum, lead attorney for the Wilsons. "The court has made it clear that Netflix, and, by extension, other Big Media companies, cannot simply insulate themselves by claiming the fair report privilege when they knowingly misrepresent facts and cause harm to individuals."

This ruling sets a significant precedent, challenging the limits of the fair report privilege often used by media companies as a shield against defamation claims. This landmark ruling in the Wilson case against Netflix may set a new standard for media accountability, potentially influencing how documentaries and other forms of investigative journalism are produced and vetted in the future.

Mr. Wilson expressed his determination to clear his family's name: "This ruling is not just about my family, but about setting a precedent for truthful reporting. Netflix chose to ignore the facts and evidence that we provided to boost their viewership and profits, and now they must face the consequences of that decision. We hope this case will encourage more responsible documentary filmmaking in the future."

Mr. Wilson was used as a "venue hook" by Boston-based prosecutors to bring all the trials for the Hollywood celebrities and other west-coast parents to Boston, along with the media spotlights that could boost their careers. This move brought tremendous media attention to the case for the Boston based prosecutors and spurred the purported Netflix documentary.

The government falsely charged Mr. Wilson five separate times over a year, with a total of nine felonies and a maximum prison sentence of 180 years to pressure him to plead guilty. Mr. Wilson's refusal to plead guilty led prosecutors to railroad him through a trial process which was so unfair that 11 former US Attorneys from across the country (appointed by both Democrat and Republican presidents), unpaid and unrelated to Mr. Wilson, took the extraordinary step of publicly criticizing the Boston federal prosecutors in a support brief stating "John Wilson did not receive a fair trial."

This unfair trial also led to the unanimous reversal of all Mr. Wilson's core convictions by the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

Learn more about John's story at scandalwithinthescandal.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Hazlin

[email protected]

202-289-4001

SOURCE Law Offices of William Charles Tanenbaum, Esq