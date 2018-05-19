Court Dismisses Andrea Tantaros Lawsuit Against Fox News And Pete Snyder

Pete Snyder, a successful entrepreneur and technology angel capital investor, was wrongfully included in the lawsuit, a point clearly shared by Judge Daniels. In dismissing her unsubstantiated allegations, the judge rejected her claims that Pete Snyder's contract to be an on-air contributor tied him to any alleged efforts by Fox to discredit her.

Randy Mastro, a Partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, represented Pete Snyder in the lawsuit, and released the following statement after the Court's dismissal: "We are gratified by the Court's decision today dismissing Andrea Tantaros' baseless lawsuit in its entirety and vindicating Pete Snyder in every respect. We said all along that Pete Snyder did nothing wrong, was being unfairly dragged through the mud, and never should have been sued in the first place. And now the Court has reached the same conclusion. Such vexatious lawsuits have no place in our courts, and we are therefore grateful that the Court saw through this sham litigation and put an end to it today. Justice was served."

