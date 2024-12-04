Court Grants Final Approval to Hillsborough County Sales Surtax Settlement: Visit www.FLTaxRefund.com Before December 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the Hillsborough County Surtax Settlement Administrator.

On November 18, 2024, Judge John C. Cooper of the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida, entered a Final Order approving a Settlement in the class action lawsuit known as Emerson v. Florida Department of Revenue, No. 2021-CA-487. The Settlement resolves claims against Hillsborough County, the Florida Department of Revenue, and the Florida Legislature related to an unconstitutional 1% sales surtax imposed in Hillsborough County between January 1, 2019, and March 15, 2021. The Final Order approving the Settlement is available at www.FLTaxRefund.com.

The surtax applied to most transactions subject to the state sales and use tax, such as retail purchases, payment for services, event tickets, hotel stays, service warranties, parking and storage space, docking fees, and commercial rent payments. The Settlement creates a refund process for eligible Class Members, as well as funds transportation projects and a temporary sales surtax holiday in Hillsborough County. More information about the lawsuit and Settlement can be found at www.FLTaxRefund.com.

The Settlement Administrator has already begun accepting claims for Settlement benefits, and the deadline to submit claims is December 31, 2024.

Any person or business who paid the surtax can submit a claim seeking a refund. Class Members have two options: (1) provide receipts or other proof of taxable expenditures to receive a refund equal to the amount of their surtax payments; or (2) if they lived in Hillsborough County anytime between January 1, 2019, and March 15, 2021, and either cannot or do not want to provide proof of taxable purchases, claim a standard award of up to $100, depending on the length of residency during that time. Go to www.FLTaxRefund.com to submit your claim by December 31, 2024.

More information about the Settlement is available at the website, www.FLTaxRefund.com or by calling 1-888-715-9373.

