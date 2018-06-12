Court Grants Injunction In SAF Challenge Of Deerfield, IL Gun Ban

SAF was joined in the lawsuit by the Illinois State Rifle Association and Deerfield resident Daniel Easterday, who is a lawful firearms owner. SAF and ISRA had challenged the ban on the grounds that it violates the state's preemption law that was adopted in 2013. That change amended state statute that declared "the regulation of the possession or ownership of assault weapons are exclusive powers and functions of this State. Any ordinance or regulation, or portion of that ordinance or regulation, that purports to regulate the possession or ownership of assault weapons in a manner that is inconsistent with this Act, shall be invalid…"

There was a short grace period during which municipalities in the state could change or adopt their gun laws, and Deerfield maintained that its ban was merely an amendment to an earlier ordinance that regulated firearms.

"We moved swiftly to challenge this gun ban because it flew in the face of state law," said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. "The village tried to disguise its extremism as an amendment to an existing ordinance. The ordinance bans possession of legally-owned semi-auto firearms, with no exception for guns previously owned, or any provision for self-defense.

"Worse, still," he added, "the ordinance also provided for confiscation and destruction of such firearms and their original capacity magazines. It was outrageous that the ban would levy fines of up to $1,000 a day against anyone who refused to turn in their gun and magazines or move them out of the village. This certainly puts the lie to claims by anti-gunners that 'nobody is coming to take your guns.'"

Plaintiffs were represented by Glen Ellyn attorney David Sigale.

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation's oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-grants-injunction-in-saf-challenge-of-deerfield-il-gun-ban-300665336.html

SOURCE Second Amendment Foundation

Related Links

http://www.saf.org

