Court-Ordered Mediation Process Begins on Lawsuit Against New Jersey School District Filed by Alexander Nicolas

The CHANGES that Dr. Nicolas is attempting to make with the lawsuit it to set a precedent throughout the educational arena preventing others from experiencing a harsh, negative, and unfair hiring and promotional practice. In addition, the PRECEDENT that Dr. Nicolas is trying to set with the lawsuit is to make school districts accountable for their discrimination actions and to make district officials understand that people should be treated in a fair manner and be hire for their job qualifications and not by their color, creed, or ethnicity, etc. The mediation PROCESS is currently being conducted by a mediator service assignment by the Court in which a first meeting was held between the attorney of the Defendants and the Plaintiff. According to Nicolas the fight for justice is an ongoing battle in this current legal matter. This is the second time Nicolas had to file a discrimination Complaint against the school district in New Jersey. ( https://youtu.be/3p-C6w3lmSc).



COURT MEDIATION INFO: https://portal.njcourts.gov/webcivilcj/CIVILCaseJacketWeb/pages/civilCaseSummary.faces?cid=4427

Among many recording artists Dr. Suave is recognized because his instrumental music brings people together. Subsequently Dr. Suave music is written to give people a fresh approach to the different cultural groups living here in the United States. Nicolas released the Cd "The Return" which was part of the Grammy entry list in 2016. The Return". Nicolas has been a member of the Recording Academy for 20 years. ( https://open.spotify.com/artist/72N0rO9hwDJT9J7rGmNhS9 ).

On December 5, 2019, he released "Merry Christmas-Feliz Navidad" ( https://open.spotify.com/album/5doYVFlveCy8OJQDd8Anms ).

Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as Dr. Suave in the musical world released his new production "LET'S GO" on 8/2820. In his "LET'S GO", ( https://youtu.be/WEpCYot-7vs ), Dr. Suave is introducing two new artists. Singer Yasmine Nicolas who is known as "Yasmine" in the music world. She is 17 years old. She wrote and composed the song "Look At Me" ( https://youtu.be/rw-3OTcurPE ).

The New CD "Let's Go" Also features rapper, writer, and music composer Ismael Nicolas who's known as "Ish" in the Music world with the song "Heart breaker vs. Love". "Ish", is 19 years old. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bJnlryhHcQ ). " Ish" also released "Hope" which features Yasmine & Alex. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OK3Z0SiOiEY ), For more information on Discrimination Complaint DOCKET NO. MER- L-1718-18 visit www.njcourts.gov or www.drsuave1.com

