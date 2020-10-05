Court Rejects ArcherDX's Motion to Dismiss Natera's Patent Infringement Case

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today reports that the U.S. District Court of Delaware has rejected all of ArcherDX's challenges in Natera's ongoing patent infringement action.

The Court's decision upholds the validity of Natera's asserted patents as being directed to eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. Section 101. The Court also properly rejected ArcherDX's attempt to remove some of its cancer monitoring products from the case.

Natera will continue to prosecute its five-patent infringement case against ArcherDX and will vigorously protect its innovative technology and broad IP claims in the fields of cancer monitoring and multiplex PCR. Natera holds more than 200 patents issued or pending, including over 60 in the field of oncology.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to obstetricians, oncologists, transplant nephrologists, academic researchers, drug developers, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, and our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.natera.com

