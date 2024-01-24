Court Rules in Favor of Bright Data in Meta v Bright Data Case Reaffirming the Right to Collect Public Web Data

News provided by

Bright Data Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 13:42 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S. Federal Court's ruling in Meta v. Bright Data reaffirms the public's right to access and collect public web data. A summary judgment opinion states Bright Data did not violate Meta's terms of use when it scraped public web data from Meta and Instagram.

"The Facebook and Instagram Terms do not bar logged-off scraping of public data; perforce it does not prohibit the sale of such public data. Therefore, the Terms cannot bar Bright Data's logged-off scraping activities," wrote U.S. District Judge Edward Chen.

Bright Data only scrapes publicly available data, which is visible to anyone without a login. Meta has made the information Bright Data scrapes available to anyone on the Internet and Bright Data's technology allows organizations to access data to provide information for research and business decisions alike.

The judge's ruling states that Meta's terms are only applicable to a user who is actively logged in to their account and is using the account for the purpose of scraping data. Meta's terms do not apply to the scraping of public information while logged out of an account.

"When Meta approached us with a demand to stop allowing our customers to collect public data (scraping) from Facebook and Instagram, we decided that the right thing to do was to refuse and resolve this in court because public data should remain public," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data. "Despite many efforts by tech giants to exclusively control public information on the internet, common sense prevailed. Public information is public. This has always been our claim, and we are very happy about the decision of the court that supports this approach. Bright Data, as the leading web data collection company, will continue to fight for the basic right to free access to public information on the web."

About Bright Data
Bright Data is the #1 public web data platform by number of customers and revenue. More than 20,000 customers from Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits, and small businesses rely on Bright Data's solutions to retrieve and analyze web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way so they can make faster, more informed business-critical decisions.

Contact
Jennifer Burns
[email protected]
Director of PR and Communications-Bright Data

SOURCE Bright Data Inc.

Also from this source

Bright Data and Statista partner to deliver new data sets and insights for intelligent, fact-based decisions

Bright Data and Statista partner to deliver new data sets and insights for intelligent, fact-based decisions

Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform is partnered with Statista, one of the world's leading data and business intelligence platforms....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.