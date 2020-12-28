Court Runner Launches Canada's First-Ever Mobile App for On-Demand Process Serving

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Court Runner , Canada's first-ever on-demand process serving app, has launched on both the iOS and Android platforms. The app enables customers to order process serving over a smart phone or tablet. The app initiates the complete fulfillment of a professional legal service of process operation. It then confirms the serving of process and the initiation of the affidavit. Users can track the progress of the service of process in real time.

"The legal system has gone mobile," said a spokesman for Court Runner. "Attorneys and paralegals, along with their clients, are increasingly home-based, particularly today with the pandemic, but in the future it will simply be a norm of the profession. They're working from mobile devices in virtually any location you can imagine. Process servers are similarly mobile, so we thought, why not enable people to order process serving using a smart phone. That was the genesis of Court Runner."

Court Runner, as a process server application, was designed to provide an efficient, intuitive, and accessible organized method of serving legal papers on a mobile basis. The app connects with professional process servers who work with individuals, startups and mom-and-pop businesses—all the way up to industry giants and law firms. The spokesman added, "The legal system can be intimidating and costly for people who are not familiar with it. We solve this problem with a simple and economical process serving application."

Prior to the launch of the app, customers needing process serving would have to have their law firms take care of the process, which is expensive. Or, they would try to navigate the world of process serving on their own, which is challenging and time-consuming.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to circumstances where a mobile process serving app serves an important need in the legal profession. The spokesperson added, "We can no longer assume that people are in the office. The old methods of ordering service of process do not work well today. Now, with this app, you can reach process servers on demand, regardless of where you or they are located."

Court Runner's main offering is Service of Process for both American and Canadian courts/legal firms. The procedure is a feature of everyday legal practice and is part of every courtroom's workflow. It involves the delivery and acceptance of notifications of lawsuits, due process and many other types of legal documents to their respective target recipients. The recipient can be a court of law, the defendant in a lawsuit or any person who needs to be updated about a legal matter.

The app facilitates the process and makes it reliable, accessible and legally recognized. With the Court Runner app, every part of the service of process is documented. The client is informed of all activities affecting the serving of his or her document. The app notifies the client of the date and time when the other party has received the document.

The app also handles orders for Court Filings. This is the process of having documents submitted to the court and filed by a clerk. This way, the documents can enter the "official record" of a legal proceeding. The app facilitates the production of an "affidavit of service" which confirms the reception of legal documents necessary to continue with trials or other legal processes.

