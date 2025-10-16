Court Sides with PARRIS Law Firm, Calls Edison's Motion "Frivolous" in Consumer Billing Lawsuit

LANCASTER, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daily Journal has spotlighted PARRIS Law Firm's recent victories in Wellman v. Southern California Edison Company, where Superior Court Judge William F. Highberger ruled decisively in favor of consumers challenging the utility giant's allegedly illegal billing practices.

The lawsuit, led by PARRIS Law Firm and co-counsel, alleges that Southern California Edison (SCE) illegally billed customers for charges more than three months old, violating California Public Utilities Commission Tariff Rule 17, which expressly prohibits backdated billing for services that occurred more than three months prior to the bill's issuing date.

On October 7, 2025, the Court overruled SCE's demurrer, allowing the plaintiffs' claims under Public Utilities Code 2106 and Business and Professions Code 17200 to proceed. The Court rejected Edison's argument that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) had exclusive jurisdiction, affirming that consumers have a right to seek judicial remedies when utilities break the law.

One day later, on October 8, Judge Highberger denied Edison's motion to strike the plaintiffs' request for exemplary (punitive) damages, rejecting the company's reliance on the "filed-rate doctrine." The Court held that the doctrine does not shield SCE from liability for intentional overbilling, finding that plaintiffs were not seeking to alter approved rates, but rather to hold Edison accountable for knowingly violating state law.

In his ruling, Judge Highberger described Edison's motion as "borderline frivolous, if not outright frivolous."

"This ruling sends a clear message that corporate utilities cannot hide behind technicalities to excuse unlawful behavior," said Alexander Wheeler, partner at PARRIS Law Firm. "For years, Edison has imposed improper charges on consumers. The Court's decision establishes that accountability and fairness still matter."

The Daily Journal article, titled "Edison Motion to Strike in Billing Case Frivolous, L.A. Judge Says," highlights the significance of these rulings for ratepayers across Southern California. The class action, brought on behalf of several plaintiffs, seeks damages, restitution, and injunctive relief to end Edison's pattern of unlawful billing.

"Many of the people affected by these billing errors are hardworking families just trying to make ends meet," said Ryan Crist, attorney at PARRIS Law Firm. "When a company as large as Edison takes money that it isn't entitled to, it doesn't just break the law; it also breaks trust. We're proud to stand up for the everyday consumers who deserve honesty and fairness from their utility providers."

Case information: Wellman v. Southern California Edison Company (Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 24STCV04185)

