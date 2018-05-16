Court to Notify Consumers who were insured by State Farm and had non-OEM crash parts installed on or specified for their vehicle (or received compensation based on the value of those parts) between July 28, 1987 and February 24, 1998 that a class action lawsuit may affect their rights.

The Court decided that the Class includes individuals in the United States (except Arkansas and Tennessee) who, between July 28, 1987, and February 24, 1998, (1) were insured by a vehicle casualty insurance policy issued by State Farm and (2) made a claim for vehicle repairs pursuant to their policy and had non-factory authorized and/or non-OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) 'crash parts' installed on or specified for their vehicles or else received monetary compensation determined in relation to the cost of such parts.

Class Members must choose whether to stay in the Class. If Class Members stay in the Class, and money or benefits are obtained for the Class, they will be notified about how they can share in any benefits for which they are eligible. Class Members will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and they won't be able to sue the Defendants for the claims at issue in this case. If Class Members want to stay in the Class, THEY DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING NOW.

To be excluded from the lawsuit, Class Members must send a letter asking to be excluded. Instructions for making this request can be found at www.HalevStateFarmClassAction.com or by calling toll-free 1-844-420-6491. Class Members must mail their exclusion request postmarked by August 14, 2018. If Class Members exclude themselves, they cannot get any money or benefits from this lawsuit, but they will not be bound by any orders or judgments in this case. If Class Members do not request exclusion, they may (but do not have to) enter an appearance in the Court through their own counsel. Detailed information is available at www.HalevStateFarmClassAction.com and toll-free at 1-844-420-6491. Class Members should not call their State Farm agent about this case.

