Court to notify Washington residents who are, or were, patients of Virginia Mason Medical Center or Virginia Mason Health System or any of their affiliates and who used www.virginiamason.org or the MyVirginiaMason patient portal, that a class action lawsuit may affect their rights

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit claims that Virginia Mason placed tracking pixels that transmit patients' personally identifiable information, their status as patients of Virginia Mason, and their communications with Virginia Mason to Facebook, Google, Signal, and The Trade Desk. The alleged communications included medical-related information and providers patients view on Virginia Mason's website, and when patients enter or exit the patient portal and request or set appointments. Plaintiffs assert claims for identity theft (RCW 9.35.020); breach of duty of confidentiality; invasion of privacy; violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act (RCW 19.86.010, et seq.) and Washington Healthcare Information Act (RCW 70.2.005, et seq.); negligence; fraudulent concealment; and unjust enrichment. Defendants deny Plaintiffs' allegations.

The Court has ruled that this lawsuit is going forward as a class action. This means that the Plaintiffs will act as the Class Representatives, trying to get money damages and other relief for everyone who is a Class Member.

The Court decided that the Class includes all Washington residents who are, or were, patients of Virginia Mason Medical Center or Virginia Mason Health System or any of their affiliates and who exchanged communications at www.virginiamason.org or the MyVirginiaMason patient portal.

Class Members must choose whether to stay in the Class. If Class Members stay in the Class, and money or benefits are obtained for the Class, they will be notified about what they must do to share in any benefits for which they may be eligible. Class Members will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or not, and they won't be able to sue the Defendant for the claims at issue in this case. If Class Members want to stay in the Class, THEY DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING NOW.

To be excluded from the Class, Class Members may visit www.virginiamasonprivacyclassaction.com for instructions or call toll-free 1-844-609-1124. Class Members must mail their exclusion request postmarked by October 30, 2023. If Class Members exclude themselves, they cannot get any money or benefits from the lawsuit, but they will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the case. If Class Members do not request exclusion, they may (but do not have to) enter an appearance in the Court through their own counsel. The Court has appointed Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC, Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC, the Gorny Law Firm LC, Kiesel Law LLP, and the Simon Law Firm, PC as Class counsel. Detailed information is available at www.virginiamasonprivacyclassaction.com and toll-free at 1-844-609-1124. Class Members should not call Virginia Mason personnel, its counsel, or any Virginia Mason agent about this case.

