Court TV Launches Today in New York (WPIX), Los Angeles (KTLA), Chicago (WGN) Philadelphia (WPHL), Dallas (KDAF), Houston (KIAH), Seattle (KCPQ), Miami (WSFL) and More Top Markets

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the newly-rebooted, multi-platform television network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, is being launched today, Mon. Oct. 28, by the following 19 top-rated, major-market television stations:

New York – WPIX (Channel 11.3)

– WPIX (Channel 11.3) Los Angeles – KTLA (Ch. 5.3)

– KTLA (Ch. 5.3) Chicago – WGN (Ch. 9.3)

– WGN (Ch. 9.3) Philadelphia – WPHL (Ch. 17.3)

– WPHL (Ch. 17.3) Dallas – KDAF (Ch. 33.3)

– KDAF (Ch. 33.3) Houston – KIAH (Ch. 39.3)

– KIAH (Ch. 39.3) Seattle - Tacoma – KCPQ (Ch.13.2)

- – KCPQ (Ch.13.2) Miami - Fort Lauderdale – WSFL (Ch. 39.4)

- – WSFL (Ch. 39.4) Denver – KWGN (Ch. 2.2)

– KWGN (Ch. 2.2) Sacramento - Stockton - Modesto – KTXL (Ch. 40.3)

- - – KTXL (Ch. 40.3) Portland – KRCW (Ch. 32.3)

– KRCW (Ch. 32.3) Indianapolis – WXIN (Ch. 59.3)

– WXIN (Ch. 59.3) San Diego – KSWB (Ch. 69.3)

– KSWB (Ch. 69.3) Kansas City – WDAF (Ch. 4.3)

– WDAF (Ch. 4.3) Hartford - New Haven – WCCT (Ch.20.2)

- – WCCT (Ch.20.2) Norfolk - Portsmouth -Newport News – WTKR (Ch.3.2)

- -Newport News – WTKR (Ch.3.2) Grand Rapids - Kalamazoo - Battle Creek – WXMI (Ch. 17.3)

- - – WXMI (Ch. 17.3) New Orleans – WNOL (Ch. 38.2)

– WNOL (Ch. 38.2) Des Moines - Ames – WHO (Ch. 13.4)

Court TV runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. The new launches will drive the network's over-the-air penetration to nearly 90 percent of the country and nearly 40 percent on cable.

Court TV is also live streamed on CourtTV.com as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand.

Court TV is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

