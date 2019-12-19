Court TV Promotes Ted Rowlands To Anchor

Rowlands has served as a field producer and reporter for the new Court TV since its launch this past May. A crime and justice correspondent with more than 20 years of experience, Rowlands is best known for covering such high proﬁle criminal cases as those involving O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Jodi Arias, Scott Peterson, Robert Blake and Phil Spector. He previously worked for ABC News, CNN and in local television, as well as serving as a contributor on crime documentaries produced by ABC, the BBC, Discovery ID and Turner Broadcasting.

"Ted is one of the most-seasoned true-crime journalists in the business and his insight, interviewing and reporting in the field since our launch have been outstanding," commented Court TV vice president and managing editor Scott Tufts. "We're thrilled to have him on the desk as the newest member of our first-class Court TV anchor team."

Court TV is devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. It is a multi-platform network, available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. This past October Court TV grew even more, expanding its footprint into 19 new markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas. The new launches drive the network's over-the-air penetration to nearly 90 percent of the country and nearly 40 percent on cable.

Court TV is also live streamed on CourtTV.com as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand.

Court TV is part of Katz Networks, targeted, demo-specific brands leading a new generation of fast-growing, multi-platform networks that super serve consumers with diverse and entertaining programming available to be seen everywhere, on over-the-air, cable, satellite television, via over-the-top services, on mobile devices and on the web. Katz Networks is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

