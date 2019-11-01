Court TV to Feature Exclusive Interviews with Harvey Weinstein Attorneys and Accusers in Primetime Specials Nov. 4 & 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's attorneys and two of his accusers sit down for exclusive interviews with Court TV's Seema Iyer in a two-night primetime event Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Court TV Weinstein promo: https://youtu.be/l70LJwibrsw)

Iyer's interviews with Weinstein Attorneys Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis air on Monday, Nov. 4, with conversations with alleged victims Kadian Noble and Hope Exiner d'Amore running on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Iyer landed and conducted the interviews and she will join Vinnie Politan live on the set of Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan both nights to discuss what was said and the Weinstein case overall.

Excerpts from the exclusive interviews :

Hope Exiner d'Amore, accuser : "He's a sociopath. When you go after people who are weaker than you in some way and you do it repeatedly, there's something severely wrong with you."

Kadian Noble , accuser : "(It's) almost like he took away a part of me... and made me into something disposable...I walked up to his room with such confidence and walked down feeling I was worth nothing."

Donna Rotunno , attorney: "... We can say, very confidently that we have evidence that makes us believe they cannot prove these were nonconsensual encounters."

Court TV will be the only news organization covering the rape trial of Weinstein live as it happens and gavel-to-gavel when it begins. Court TV will be stationed adjacent to the New York City courthouse for the duration of the trial, with live reporting from inside and outside the courtroom. Court TV anchors will host the coverage, both live on-location in Manhattan and from the network's studios in Atlanta. Court TV reporters will take turns rotating in-and-out of the courtroom to provide constant live trial updates throughout the day. Courtroom sketches, exclusive interviews with players in the case and in-depth analysis by the country's brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts will provide legal insights into the proceedings.

Weinstein faces charges of rape, sexual assault and predatory sexual assault and if convicted could spend the rest of his life in prison. 87 women in total have accused the entertainment mogul of sexual misconduct dating back decades. The accusations helped spark prominent recognition and rise of the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the news media and entertainment of sexual harassment and abuse.

