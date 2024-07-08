Court TV unveils extensive coverage of Alec Baldwin trial, to serve as pool feed provider from courtroom

ATLANTA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the network devoted to live trial coverage, in-depth legal and true crime reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling cases, today announced extensive coverage plans for the upcoming trial of Alec Baldwin, set to begin on Tuesday, July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Video here.

Court TV's coverage of Baldwin's trial, who is facing involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of "Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, will include:

Court TV will air the "Rust" trial of Alec Baldwin.

Inside the Courtroom : Court TV will air the trial live as it happens and the network's cameras will bring the case to the world, providing pool feed coverage for all media outlets.





: Court TV will air the trial live as it happens and the network's cameras will bring the case to the world, providing pool feed coverage for all media outlets. On-air team and legal experts on the ground : Court TV's team on site in New Mexico will include lead anchor Vinnie Politan , anchor Ted Rowlands , crime and justice correspondent Matt Johnson and legal correspondent Kelly Krapf . Johnson and Krapf will tag team covering the trial from inside the courtroom, and Rowlands will anchor the first week live outside the courthouse. Politan will then join to provide live reports and host his primetime show "Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan " on location during the final week of the trial through the verdict. Court TV's extensive coverage will include insights and discussions from seasoned attorneys, investigators and forensic experts.





: Court TV's team on site in will include lead anchor , anchor , crime and justice correspondent and legal correspondent . Johnson and Krapf will tag team covering the trial from inside the courtroom, and Rowlands will anchor the first week live outside the courthouse. Politan will then join to provide live reports and host his primetime show "Closing Arguments with " on location during the final week of the trial through the verdict. Court TV's extensive coverage will include insights and discussions from seasoned attorneys, investigators and forensic experts. Exclusive new documentary examining the case: Leading up to the trial, Court TV will air an exclusive new documentary "The Case Against Alec Baldwin" that explores the 'Rust' shooting and how the case has evolved.

Media contact: Jim Weiss, 770-672-6504, [email protected]

About Court TV

Court TV (@CourtTV) is available to 97% of U.S. television homes free and over the air via digital antenna, on cable, on mobile with the Court TV app and online at CourtTV.com. It is also carried on connected TVs, including Samsung TV Plus and Vizio, and an expanding array of streaming services and apps, including YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Uma. Court TV is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE Court TV