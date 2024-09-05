CourtAvenue Announces Strategic Partnership with Optimizely to Drive Innovations in Digital Experience and Commerce

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CourtAvenue, a leading digital experience and commerce company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver unparalleled innovations for marketers, targeting both growth companies and Fortune 1000 enterprises.

Through this partnership, CourtAvenue and Optimizely will combine their expertise and resources to offer comprehensive digital solutions designed to enhance customer experiences and drive business growth. The joint go-to-market strategy will enable clients to benefit from cutting-edge technologies and data-driven insights, empowering them to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"Our partnership with Optimizely represents a significant milestone for CourtAvenue," said Dan Khabie, CourtAvenue's co-founder. "By working together, we can provide our clients with the full DXP suite, with more advance Experimentation and truly exceptional personalization and content management. The ROI and customer experience we're seeing clients achieve is an extraordinary way to achieve their business goals. We are excited to get even more tightly aligned with Optimizely."

Optimizely, known for creating the industry's first operating system for marketers, will bring its extensive suite of optimization and experimentation tools to the partnership. These tools will enable businesses to personalize their customer journeys, enhance engagement, and increase conversion rates.

"We are thrilled to partner with CourtAvenue to drive innovation across the Optimizely One platform," said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Partner Officer at Optimizely. "Our combined expertise will allow us to offer unparalleled solutions to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth."

Together, CourtAvenue and Optimizely are committed to delivering leading innovations, including integrated AI tools, that empower marketers to create next-level digital experiences. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the quest to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers in the digital age.

About CourtAvenue

CourtAvenue is a premier digital experience and commerce company dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, CourtAvenue empowers clients to achieve their business objectives and drive growth.

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world's first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like H&M, Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

