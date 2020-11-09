CourtCall Continues to Assist Courts and Justice Partners in Accessing CARES Act Resources

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is still time for Courts, Sheriffs, Police Departments, Jails, Detention Facilities and others to access CARES Act dollars for important remote access initiatives that will keep the wheels of justice moving and communities safe.

"We are in conversations assisting the justice community in increasing access and safety by more fully embracing remote technologies. While the process is slightly different in various jurisdictions, one thing is clear - access to CARES Act money generally expires as of Dec. 30, 2020, and we can assist in the acquisition of vital technologies," said Bob Alvarado, CourtCall's CEO. "The window of opportunity will soon close, and it will be quite unfortunate if budget-constrained courts and other government agencies do not take advantage of resources available to make courts more safe and accessible. CourtCall assists with every remote access need in a safe and secure manner and provides support and customization that Zoom, Teams, BlueJeans, Skype simple do not offer. CourtCall provides innovative and sustainable access to justice," Alvarado concluded.

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote court appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings.

