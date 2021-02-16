CourtCall Frees Courts From Serving as Tech Support for Zoom, Teams, Skype, WebEx and Others

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of judges and court staff members have been distracted from their important duties to serve in support of Zoom, Teams, Skype, WebEx and other platforms.

The pandemic has caused many judges who previously rejected the concept of remote appearances to fully embrace them and to note that remote participation or some form of virtual court is here to stay. "For 25 years, thousands of forward-looking judges and court administrators and tens of thousands of lawyers and members of the public have benefitted from our innovation and support," said Bob Alvarado, CourtCall's CEO. "Now that it is all but universally recognized that remote access, remote testimony and virtual appearances are accepted, welcomed and even expected in our courts, the concern becomes how long in a given community will judges, clerks and court IT professionals continue to try to moderate calls, coach the public on how to use technology, build and maintain software and bend court needs and practices to match the limitations of mass-market technology?" Alvarado continued. "For two decades, CourtCall has anticipated and solved for the silly, embarrassing, inconvenient or disruptive situations that challenge our courts. We appreciate and protect the formality of our courts for the benefit of all justice partners and the public," Alvarado added.

Services for every appearance type or court environment, bundles to meet the needs of a community, kiosks for remote arraignment, court pay models, participant pay models, no fees for the indigent, reduced fees for the self-represented, appearance scheduling, moderators trained in court procedures, in session and pre and post-session support, language access, court reporter access, deposition services and platform software customization are among the many innovations provided by CourtCall to truly replicate the courtroom and needs of the legal market.

As Alvarado further observed, "Unfortunately, many courts and local communities are now funding, staffing and maintaining larger technology departments because Zoom, Teams, Skype, WebEx and others do not match CourtCall's service levels or meet the needs of the justice system." As a result, courts are left to "fend for themselves" now and for years into the future. With CourtCall, any community can have fully supported state-of-the-art technology at a total cost that is less than what it is currently paying. Judges, legislators, and local officials increasingly recognize that funds for court services should not be re-directed to create or expand internal departments simply because mass-market solutions do not meet the needs of a court.

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote court appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties, and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings.

Contact

Ron DaLessio, Vice President of Sales

(310) 743-1880 or [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE CourtCall