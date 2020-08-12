CourtCall Provides Courts With Service and Solutions Unavailable With Zoom, Other Mass Market Platforms or Stop Gap Measures

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than two decades prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CourtCall has improved access to justice, improved workflows for courts, attorneys and the public and reduced the cost of litigation. CourtCall has provided free and low-cost services to the self-represented and the indigent and continues to do so. Overburdened judges, courtroom staff and IT professionals often find themselves struggling to recreate systems already available with CourtCall. Many courts are losing money notwithstanding that attorneys and litigants will pay to use technology instead of incurring the costs of traveling to court. Even as courts reopen, many prefer the cost savings and safety associated with the use of CourtCall's system. Over the years, CourtCall has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for lawyers and clients and tens of millions of dollars for courts.

"It is odd that courts are cobbling together solutions and waiting for solutions to be developed when CourtCall already meets their precise requirements," said Bob Alvarado, CourtCall's CEO. "Courts do not need to wait for attorney/client caucus rooms to be developed in other platforms or explain why on their platform both audio and video participants cannot meet in caucus rooms. While other platforms are being created or updated to allow for press or public access, CourtCall has provided that access for years and has assisted many new courts during the Pandemic. Daily reports of unauthorized access can be avoided. Courts waiting on the ability to eject or remove participants are unaware that CourtCall has had that feature for years, just as it has had a virtual gallery to replicate the courtroom environment and allow judges to maintain order in their virtual and hybrid courtrooms. Still other courts are unable to process refunds for users. In minutes, we can demonstrate why the mass-market solutions such as Zoom, Skype and the others simply do not meet the needs of the courts and often offer no support. With CourtCall you do not 'open a ticket' and wait for a resolution. We have staff available to assist courts, attorneys and the public in real-time," Alvarado concluded.

CourtCall's platform is in operation in courts from coast to coast, large and small, from local community courts to appellate courts.

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings.

