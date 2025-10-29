COURTENEY COX'S HOMECOURT SECURES $8M SERIES A FUNDING

The modern homecare brand continues redefining the category through fine-fragrance, design, and craftsmanship

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homecourt , the award-winning home and personal fragrance brand founded by Courteney Cox, has raised an $8 million Series A round led by CULT Capital. The funding will accelerate brand awareness, expand the team, and strengthen infrastructure to support continued growth.

Homecourt has quickly built a cult following since its 2022 launch, expanding from homecare into new categories including body and laundry, and widening distribution channels from DTC to 300+ doors across the US including Nordstrom, Blue Mercury and Revolve. A 4x Allure Best of Beauty Winner, Homecourt has also been recognized by Fast Company as one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" and by Inc. as "Best in Business."

"With less than 5 full-time employees, we've doubled the business every year and built a cult brand that's defining a new category in the beauty industry," said Sarah Jahnke, Co-founder and CEO. "This fundraise gives us the resources to accelerate our impact and scale our category leadership."

"I am unbelievably excited to take this business to the next level. Homecourt is my greatest passion, and bringing on a strategic investment partner like CULT means we can become the global household name I know we can be," shares Courteney Cox, Founder of Homecourt.

CULT Capital brings deep expertise in scaling consumer brands, and a proven track record in beauty with a portfolio that includes Supergoop!, LAWLESS Beauty, and Act+Acre. With the close of its second fund, CULT continues its focus on backing the rare and remarkable few brands redefining their categories. Known for its highly selective investment approach, CULT reviews hundreds of companies annually but invests in only a handful, underscoring Homecourt's standout position and extraordinary potential in the beauty industry.

"CULT is thrilled to welcome Homecourt to our family of cult brands," said Sarah Woelfel, Co-Founder and Partner at CULT Capital. "We see in Courteney an authentic founder with a clear mission to elevate consumers' homes in a meaningful way, and in Sarah an exceptional CEO who brings the experience and resources to bring that vision to life. Together, they make a powerful team. We're excited to partner with Courteney, Sarah and existing investors to scale Homecourt through a best-in-class growth strategy, supported by CULT's deep expertise, operational discipline, and passion for building enduring brands."

Cult Capital is Homecourt's only institutional investor. Previously, Homecourt raised money exclusively from friends and family, spearheaded by Bilal Mekkaoui and Ryan Nelson (co-founders of venture studio Jobi Brands). Homecourt is proud to be majority women-owned and led.

Homecourt is a category-defining luxury fragrance and homecare brand founded by Courteney Cox and beauty industry veteran Sarah Jahnke. Bringing beauty, fine-fragrance, and elevated design into everyday rituals, the brand has quickly become a leader in the premium lifestyle and home fragrance space, known for its best-selling cleaning, body, and laundry collections. The brand's award-winning, non-toxic collection of home, body, and laundry products is available at homecourt.co, Amazon, Nordstrom, Bluemercury, and select independent boutiques.

Founded by John Kenney and Sarah Woelfel in 2015, CULT Capital's investment philosophy is grounded in identifying and partnering with companies led by passionate entrepreneurs who offer distinctive products with proven product-market fit. The firm is committed to providing capital and strategic support to help emerging consumer brands achieve cult status. Armed with deep expertise and a genuine passion for brand building, CULT Capital has successfully collaborated with a portfolio of consumer brands, including Supergoop!, LAWLESS Beauty, Act+Acre, Elavi, Subtl Beauty, Luna Daily and Hanni among others. CULT Capital is investing from its second investment fund.

