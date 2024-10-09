Courting Latinos in the homestretch: It's the economy again

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perplexed by polls that show Latinos in Arizona favor Trump, Latinas overall favor Harris and Trump leads all demographics in Florida, experts have little more to offer than, "Latino voters aren't monolithic."

This is still news to some, especially when evaluating underperforming messaging that plays on stereotypes, tepidly references the economy or attempts cultural relevance with Latino music. Latino consumer expert, Dr. Ines Poza of Poza Consulting Services recommends leveraging meaningful context instead.

While U.S. Latino voters aren't monolithic, they share being virtually invisible in media. Nearly 20% of the population, Latinos are protagonists less than 0.5% of the time on TV, movies and ads. Dr. Poza explains, "This sends a not-so-subtle message the 'powers that be' don't think they matter. That's probably why many I've spoken with across the country feel, 'They're all racist so what difference does it make who's in the White House?'"

This in turn can explain why a significant number of Latinos plan to vote for Trump (39% vs 57% Harris), slightly higher compared to 2020, (35% Trump, 61% Biden). "The reasoning is, 'If they're all racists, I might as well vote for someone who brings a better economy." And while Harris has made inroads, Trump still polls stronger on this issue.

This is important given Latino voters feel the high cost of living more acutely than anyone else. Although they tend to work harder than their White counterparts (1.6 wage earners per household vs 1.2) they can earn up to 24% less. And while Latino-Trump voters rate the economy even more of a problem than Latino-Harris voters (93% vs 80%), it still leads the list of concerns for these voters overall, even above immigration and abortion.

As we near the finish-line in an election that could be won by razor-thin margins, Dr. Poza sees an opportunity for the Harris/Walz campaign to bring more Latino voters onboard. "They need to hammer relentlessly that their economic plan favors the hardest working among us to get ahead and thrive." Poza continues, "I think of a comment a respondent made about why his father came to this country, 'In Mexico he worked like a dog and got nowhere. Here, he bought a house and sent me to college.' This man sees this same opportunity slipping away from him. Harris/Walz need to message they'll put it back within reach again."

Poza also advises, "Ditch the Latino music, no matter how regionally appropriate. 'Cultural relevance' comes across as pandering. Prove these voters matter by demonstrating you see them as they are in real life. Show them as bank tellers, in health care, as office workers, side by side with non-Latinos, not just in factories or at all-Latino events. This implicitly communicates you see them and understand the world they live in." Poza concludes, "It will be interesting to see how this plays out."

