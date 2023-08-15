COURTNEY GRUBER APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF AZPETVET

News provided by

AZPetVet

15 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

Gruber Is A Dynamic Leader With Experience In Fortune 500 Companies To Specialty Organizations Across North America

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney Gruber, a seasoned executive with experience in helping growth brands achieve the next level, has been named president of AZPetVet. Under her leadership, Gruber will focus on scaling the brand, developing the next stage of growth, and nurturing its strong culture of care.

Continue Reading
Courtney Gruber, President, AZPetVet
Courtney Gruber, President, AZPetVet

Gruber is a dynamic leader with experience leading large teams from Fortune 500 companies to specialty organizations across North America. She most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Core Power Yoga; prior she served as the Chief Retail Officer at Drybar. She also comes with deep retail experience, including nearly 10 years at Target. Gruber has a proven record of building high-performing teams and putting people first to deliver strong performance.

"Pet ownership has rapidly increased over the past few years and has led to a huge consumer appetite for innovation in veterinary care services. I was immediately drawn to the opportunity to lead AZPetVet given its ability to scale to meet the market demands," said Gruber. "AZPetVet is a fascinating business with unlimited potential to deliver better health and well-being to our beloved, furry companions."

AZPetVet was acquired last year by The Aspen Group, one of the largest and fastest growing consumer healthcare support companies in the U.S. "In getting to know Courtney, I can tell you she is a quick study who's ready to build the next chapter of AZPetVet, and cannot wait to jump in," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of The Aspen Group. "We continue to believe there is immense opportunity in the veterinary space, and can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

For more information, visit AZPetVet.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About AZPetVet
AZPetVet is a family of 22 animal hospitals serving the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area since 1984. We provide comprehensive care for companion animals – both domestic and exotic – from routine preventative services, to cutting edge medical, dental, and surgical care. Built upon the principle of outstanding service and respect for the human-animal bond, AZPetVet is committed to partnering with our clients to provide the information, resources, and services needed to help enhance the lives of pets. For more information, visit www.AZPetVet.com or follow us Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE AZPetVet

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.