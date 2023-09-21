Courtney Kozek, PA-C, Joins Maple Health Direct Primary Care in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing close connections with patients in a whole-health primary care environment drew Courtney Kozek, PA-C, to join Maple Health DPC in Mentor, Ohio. She brings women's health and pediatric expertise to the rapidly growing, member-based practice founded by Dr. Richard Berry.

Maple Health's direct primary care (DPC) model allows for more quality time with the doctor, longer appointment times and 24/7 access to your physician at the clinic, video, voice, text, or email.

"Healthcare has changed dramatically in the last seven years, and I am excited about the DPC approach and how it aligns with my patient-centered nature," P.A. Kozek says. "As the first DPC practice in Lake County, I look forward to being on the leading edge of this personalized primary care model."

P.A. Kozek earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies at Seton Hill University after graduating with a bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistances, as well as holding credentials for Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

"We are thrilled to have Courtney join the team with her focus on women and children, along with supporting a patient-centric care model that incorporates everything from an on-site discount pharmacy to lab testing, EKGs and in-office procedures," Dr. Berry says, adding that the practice provides home visits for newborns and has a fluent Spanish-speaking nurse on staff.

Dr. Berry says Courtney's experience and perspective align with the Maple Health way. "In my heart, I knew there was a way to give higher-quality care," he says.

P.A.Kozek will join Maple Health DPC beginning October 3rd, but patients may prebook appointments now by calling Maple Health at 440-655-8017.

A resident of Madison, Courtney is married to Andrew Kozek, and they have a six-month-old son, Caden. When not in the clinic, P.A. Kozek is an avid gardener, raises monarch butterflies—a hobby she began as a young girl—and she enjoys everything outdoors: hiking, biking, kayaking.

Maple Health DPC is a full-service, membership-based primary care practice that offers flexible access, longer appointment times, less waiting, and a relationship with a doctor you know and trust. The practice offers direct access to affordable, quality healthcare 24/7. Learn more at maplehealthdpc.com or call (440) 655-8017.

