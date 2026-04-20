COURTNEY LEMARCO, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND SHOWRUNNER OF A&E'S "HOARDERS," DEVELOPS PROVOCATIVE NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

"WHAT THE F*** AM I EATING?"

Hand-Picked Newcomer Nicole Maj Set to Host The LeMarco Group's Fearless Deep Dive Into America's Food Industry

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The LeMarco Group announced today that it is in development on "What the F*** Am I Eating?," an unscripted one-hour series from executive producer and showrunner Courtney LeMarco, best known for his work as Executive Producer and Showrunner of A&E's long-running ratings juggernaut and Emmy-nominated, "Hoarders." The series marks LeMarco's latest foray into high-stakes, socially charged unscripted television, and introduces hand-picked host Nicole Maj in her first on-camera television role.

Nicole Maj

Created by LeMarco, "What the F*** Am I Eating?" takes aim at America's $1.5 trillion food industry, pulling back the curtain on the processed, chemically altered, and deceptively marketed products filling supermarket shelves and family kitchens. Across eight hours, fearless health-food advocate Maj travels the country meeting scientists, nutritionists, farmers, toxicologists, and activists who expose the true cost of what Americans eat — and shows viewers what to do about it.

Planned episodes tackle hot-button subjects including the hidden sugar epidemic, factory farming and antibiotic-laden meat, industrial dairy, the chemical cocktail lurking in everyday packaging, the fast-food industrial complex, and the battle between Big Ag and the organic movement. The finale, "Feeding the Future," spotlights urban farming, food co-ops, lab-grown meat, and sustainable packaging, positioning the series as both an exposé and a call to action.

"This show is the one I've been waiting to make," said LeMarco. "Americans are being lied to every time they walk into a grocery store, and Nicole has the fire, the intelligence, and the authenticity to lead that conversation. The second I met her, I knew she was the host. She's a star — audiences just haven't met her yet."

Maj, a longtime health-food advocate and first-time television host, was personally selected by LeMarco after an extensive search. "Courtney has built his career giving a voice to stories the industry would rather keep quiet," said Maj. "I'm not here to scare people — I'm here to arm them. Every family deserves to know what's on their plate."

"What the F*** Am I Eating?" is produced by The LeMarco Group, with Courtney LeMarco serving as creator and executive producer. The series is currently being shopped to networks and streamers.

About The LeMarco Group: The LeMarco Group is an independent production company founded by veteran showrunner Courtney LeMarco, specializing in bold, character-driven unscripted television that sparks cultural conversation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The LeMarco Group

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SOURCE The LeMarco Group