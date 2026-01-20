Courtney Mares named first Vatican Editor for OSV News

Hiring will amplify coverage of Pope Leo XIV and the global Catholic Church

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtney Mares is joining OSV News as its first Vatican Editor, OSV News Editor-in-Chief Gretchen R. Crowe announced today.

Courtney Mares

Mares joins OSV News after providing daily news coverage from Rome as a Vatican correspondent for EWTN News and Catholic News Agency since 2018. She has written and published more than 2,000 news articles on the Vatican, the global Catholic Church, and international religious freedom. Mares has received multiple awards from the Catholic Press Association, including first place for Best News Writing on an International Event. A graduate of Harvard University, she has reported from news bureaus on three continents and was awarded the George Peabody Gardner Fellowship for her work with North Korean refugees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courtney to the OSV News team," Crowe said. "For eight years, she has been a trusted reporter and an insightful voice while covering two different pontificates and the Catholic Church across the world. With her impressive background and extensive experience, she will amplify OSV News' excellent coverage of the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV."

As OSV News enters its fourth year, the content from the award-winning Catholic newswire will only improve with the addition of a dedicated Vatican presence. Mares will provide expert coverage of the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV — coverage that is available only to OSV News subscribers.

"With the historic election of the first pope born and raised in the United States, we have entered a pivotal moment in coverage of the Catholic Church," Mares said. "As the first Vatican editor for OSV News, I look forward to leading this new chapter as OSV's person on the ground in Rome as part of the Vatican press corps, traveling with Pope Leo XIV as he preaches the Gospel around the world, and reporting on the key insights from the Holy Father's teachings, speeches, and future encyclicals.

"At a time when many are seeking clarity, credibility, and hope in Catholic media, I welcome the chance to serve OSV's mission and readership in this new role."

THE OSV NEWS ADVANTAGE

OSV News is a Catholic news and information service and evangelization partner that allows dioceses to connect and boost engagement with the faithful through the sharing of timely, trustworthy and accurate content that communicates the truth of what is happening in the Church and the world.

OSV News offers:

Consistent, high-quality Catholic journalism that keeps readers informed about what's happening in the Catholic Church and the world — and explains why it matters.

Seasoned reporters and experienced content creators who are faithful to the Magisterium.

A heart with a zeal for evangelization. OSV News helps Catholics engage with and be inspired by their faith in an informed way in service to the Church's mission of spreading the Gospel.

Content for any communications need. OSV News offers one of the world's largest Catholic content collections, spanning breaking news, in-depth analysis, inspirational stories, formational content, and social and digital assets.

Follow OSV News on X, Facebook and Instagram.

About OSV

As the leading Catholic publisher in the United States, OSV provides products and solutions to more than nine of every ten Catholic parishes and every Catholic diocese in the country. Founded in 1912 by Fr. John Francis Noll, OSV's team of over 300 people continues to champion the Catholic Church through a wide range of products and services. From software solutions, fundraising and consulting services, curriculum products, OSV News, trade books, and parish/diocesan publications, OSV helps individual Catholics, families, parishes, and dioceses grow closer to Christ and contribute to the growth and vitality of his Church in the world. A Catholic nonprofit organization, OSV has been supporting the needs of the Church for over a century. Learn more at osv.com.

SOURCE Our Sunday Visitor