Courtney Mohr Appointed As Chief Executive Officer Of Selective Search

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Search, the nation's leading luxury matchmaking firm, today announced the appointment of Courtney Mohr as Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Ms. Mohr will oversee Selective Search's daily operations and further advance the company's momentous growth. The announcement was made by Barbie Adler, Founder and President of Selective Search.

"I am delighted to welcome Courtney to the Selective Search family," said Ms. Adler. "Courtney is undoubtedly the best person to lead Selective Search into our next phase of growth, given her reputation for aligning strategy with operations, her natural fit with our core values and proven ability to drive results. We are on a positive growth trajectory and I am confident Courtney's leadership will be consequential in building on this strong momentum."

With over 25 years of experience as a leader in building more effective organizations, growing businesses and improving team dynamics, Courtney brings to Selective Search a talent for business strategy and profound understanding of driving sales performance and organic growth. Prior to joining Selective Search, Ms. Mohr served as CEO of GrowthPlay, where she successfully led the team in utilizing a proprietary blend of tools and services to drive sales performance and organic growth for the consulting firm's clients. While President of her consulting company, Summit Consulting, Mohr collaborated with clients to increase sales and organizational effectiveness by aligning organization structures to business strategy, defining clear and focused roles, clarifying decision-making processes and building effective teams. Mohr has also served as Managing Director at BPI group, where she built and led the U.S. Organization Effectiveness consulting practice for the global management and human resources firm, and held various leadership positions during her 12-year tenure at Deloitte Consulting while leading practice and people development initiatives for midsize to Fortune 500 companies.

Mohr added, "I am honored to join Selective Search as they continue to forge ahead as the nation's preeminent matchmaking service. I look forward to working alongside Barbie and her team of experts to further revolutionize the matchmaking industry and redefine the current marketplace. With today's global challenges, it is heartening to know the Selective Search team remains committed to changing lives by helping people find love."

About Selective Search

Founded in 2000 by Barbie Adler, Selective Search is North America's leading luxury matchmaking firm, with Clients and Candidates throughout North America. At 87%, Selective Search has the highest success rates in the industry; a product of the company's proven Meet Your Future® process which combines sophisticated algorithms and executive recruiting methodologies with traditional matchmaking intuition. We've built the largest proprietary network of over 250,000 beautiful, quality Candidates. Selective Search has accounted for over 1,500 marriages, 500 babies (and counting), and thousands of happy, committed couples. Our goal is to connect you with the love of your life, while you're busy living your life. Selective Search is North America's most trusted matchmaking firm. For more information, visit the Selective Search website (www.selectivesearch.com).

SOURCE Selective Search

Related Links

https://www.selectivesearch.com

