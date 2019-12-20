Courtroom View Network Names Avera & Smith Partner, Mark Avera as 2019 Florida Plaintiff's Attorney of the Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avera & Smith Partner, Mark Avera, has been honored as the 2019 Florida Plaintiff's Attorney of the Year by Courtroom View Network (CVN). CVN is a national company providing live and archived webcasts of major civil jury trials across the country. CVN's recognition of Avera is substantially based on the outcomes of two major vehicle crash cases in June and August of 2019.

"I am humbled by this and greatly appreciate this recognition by CVN and would like to honor the victims of these tragic crashes, their families who have endured so much trauma and my dedicated colleagues who were instrumental in these outcomes," said Mark Avera.

In the Jackie Faircloth case, Tallahassee based attorney Don Hinkle at Hinkle & Foran asked Avera to join him in presenting the case to a Florida Second Circuit Court jury in Tallahassee, which awarded $30.84 million to the guardianship of Jacqueline Faircloth. In 2014 at just 18 years old, Ms. Faircloth was a pedestrian on Pensacola Street at Southgate Apartments in Tallahassee when she was tragically struck and severely injured by a drunk driver who fled the scene. The at fault driver was underage and had been knowingly served alcohol over a period of four hours by his employer, Potbelly's Bar in Tallahassee. Jackie's vibrant life and promising future were taken from her as a result of being struck, as she's now confined to a skilled nursing facility.

In the Richard Wiederhold case, first tried in 2016 and again in 2019, an Orange County Florida Circuit Court jury ruled against Domino's Pizza LLC and its delivery driver for a 2011 crash that ultimately caused the death of Mr. Wiederhold. Sadly, Mr. Wiederhold was rendered a quadriplegic as a result of the crash and subsequently passed away due to complications from his injuries. In the 2019 retrial, the jury found the Domino's driver 100 percent responsible, awarding more than $8.9 million to Mr. Wiederhold's widow.

Additional recent Avera & Smith client trials covered by Courtroom View Network, which resulted in significant plaintiff's damages, include: Dixon vs. R.J. Reynolds; Lawrence vs. R.J. Reynolds; O'Hara vs. R.J. Reynolds; Webb vs. R.J. Reynolds; Bowden vs. R.J. Reynolds; Soffer vs. R.J. Reynolds; and Fournier vs. Derazi.

Avera & Smith has represented Floridians for more than 60 years with a legacy of personal service and genuine care for clients and the local community. Visit avera.com for more information.

SOURCE Avera & Smith

