CourtsApp Launches as "The Healthiest App in the World," Turning Screen Time Into Play Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CourtsApp, the first AI-powered marketing and booking platform with thousands of courts available at discounted prices, is ringing in the New Year redefining what App health technology looks like by getting people off their phones and onto the court. CourtsApp helps players instantly find and book open courts for tennis, pickleball, padel, and more — with no membership fees required — removing the friction that keeps people from playing regularly.

CourtsApp is gaining global attention as a powerful and free tool for physical, mental, and social health, giving players access to thousands of courts across multiple racquet sports. Unlike traditional fitness or wellness apps, CourtsApp doesn't compete for screen time – it converts it into movement.

Currently live to players throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut with more than 1,500 courts across 150-plus facilities on the platform, CourtsApp will extend from Maine to Florida by the first quarter of 2026 before expanding market-by-market as club density increases. Additional play-in markets include Southern California, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest.

CourtsApp is quickly earning its reputation as "The healthiest app in the world." There is no membership to maintain, no classes to keep up with, and no screens demanding your attention; just open courts when people want to play. Instead, it promotes full-body movement, outdoor play, and authentic human connection, all factors consistently linked to improved longevity and mental well-being. In a way, CourtsApp is an enabler to a healthier relationship with your phone.

"CourtsApp turns your phone into a gateway to real-world health," said Daren Hornig, CourtsApp founder and CEO. "For years, we've been told that you can stay fit and lose weight by walking 10,000 steps a day, taking a Peloton class online or going to a gym. However, sports like tennis and pickleball give you a greater chance to achieve your health and fitness goals and live a longer and healthier life. And there's no better time to start than the New Year."

Recent studies published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine underscore why this matters. Long-term research following more than 80,000 adults over nearly a decade found that participants in racquet sports experienced a 47% lower risk of death from any cause and up to a 56% lower risk of cardiovascular-related death compared to non-participants.

The average adult now spends more than seven hours per day staring at screens, contributing to rising rates of obesity, heart disease, anxiety, and social isolation. Additionally, millions of people strive to walk 10,000 steps a day thinking that it's the health alternative. 10,000 steps keep you moving—but CourtsApp makes movement powerful. CourtsApp helps support longevity and the kind of lifestyle linked to a longer, healthier life. For many players, flexible pricing during quieter hours makes it easier to turn a free afternoon into time on court.

