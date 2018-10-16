CourtStatPack.com Graphs Trends in Texas Trial Court Statistics

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil and family court filings in Texas have remained relatively stable during the time the Texas Office of Court Administration (OCA) has compiled data from district and county clerks in its current form (September 2010 to present).

CourtStatPack.com presents OCA data in easily customizable graphs to visualize trends across the reporting period. It not only presents Statewide figures under the Options heading by default, but data can be granularized at the county level or aggregated by appellate district or metro area instantaneously.

Once those selections are made (click "Reload" after adjusting search parameters), users can drill down into specific trendlines. By clicking slices of the Case Composition pie chart or adjacent legend, users can quickly see how their selected mix of cases has changed over time. Similarly, clicking the jury verdict slice of the Contested Dispositions pie chart will tease out trendlines for the selected case disposition. Many of the high-level graphs Statewide and by metro areas were recently published in a series of blog posts at ADRtoolbox.com. Attorney-Mediator Don Philbin published Bexar County specific articles in 2016 and 2018.

Among the Texas Statewide trends:

New civil and family filings were stable overall

Motor vehicle and real property filings are up

Judgments on jury verdicts have declined in both civil and family actions, but there are regional exceptions:

Dallas County saw a 26% increase in civil case verdicts

Travis County saw a similar increase until a 2017 correction

Tarrant County verdicts were up with a correction in 2015

60.3% of judgments on jury verdicts are motor vehicle and other injury cases

Bench trials resolve most contested dispositions (76.9% civil; 95.5% family)

Summary judgments declined, but have rebounded in civil cases

Summary judgment grants have quadrupled in El Paso County , predominantly in the "other civil" category

Specific reports can be generated at http://courtstatpack.com/

Information about CourtStatPack.com:

Data => Insight => Decision

We're awash in data yet yearn for meaningful insight to guide important decisions. Whether to settle or try lawsuits under stress and uncertainty in a largely blind market is as difficult as it is important. Comparable (appellate) cases inform possible outcomes, but what's actually happening on the ground? Are jury trial rights being exercised? Is the possibility of summary judgment a probabilistic reality?

The CourtStatPack.com project helps users visualize trends and probabilistically assess contested case dispositions in real time. Customize the snapshot by selecting locations, timeframes, and case specifics. The resulting pictures are worth a thousand words. By pushing appellate possibilities to realistic probabilities on the ground, users can develop meaningful insight to guide important decisions.

Information about Don Philbin:

Don Philbin, J.D., M.B.A., LL.M., was named "Lawyer of the Year" in San Antonio by Best Lawyers® (Mediation: 2014, 2016; Arbitration: 2018), was recognized as the 2011 Outstanding Lawyer in Mediation by the San Antonio Business Journal, and is listed in Texas Super Lawyers and Who's Who Legal. He is an elected fellow of the International Academy of Mediators, the American Academy of Civil Trial Mediators, the Texas Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, and is past chair of the State Bar of Texas ADR Section. Don is also president of Picture It Settled®, Moneyball for negotiation, curator of www.ADRtoolbox.com, and an adjunct professor of law.

Don Philbin

