Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort Is a Home to Bali's Longest Pool

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard Nusa Dua is proud to highlight its distinction as the host of Bali's longest pool within the prestigious ITDC Complex (Indonesian Tourism Development Center), Nusa Dua. Surrounded by lush greenery and nestled in the heart of Bali's exclusive enclave, Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua Resort invites guests to experience unmatched luxury and leisure.

Nestled in the heart of our resort, the lagoon pool measures 97 x 33 meters and is surrounded with lush tropical gardens and an array of pool loungers.

As the only property in the ITDC Complex boasting this impressive feature, Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua Resort stands out as a beacon of opulence and relaxation. Measuring an impressive 97 meters, the pool offers ample space for guests to lounge, soak up the sun, and indulge in refreshing cocktails at the Pool Bar located conveniently at the Pool Island.

"Our resort prides itself on offering guests an unparalleled experience of luxury and leisure," said Vanessa Chua, Director of Sales & Marketing of Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua Resort. "Our pool, with its remarkable length and tranquil surroundings, provides the perfect backdrop for guests and create lasting memories. While we also have beach club for guests to enjoy, many of our guests choose to stay and unwind at our lagoon pool, setting the perfect scenery for their tropical holiday in the island of Gods."

The Pool Island, adorned with comfortable loungers and shaded cabanas, provides a serene sanctuary where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in the beauty of Bali's natural landscape. For those who are looking for a romantic getaway, the pool island is also popular romantic dinner and intimate wedding venue.

In addition to the main pool, Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua Resort boast 3 other swimming pools, including the iconic attraction - the Lazy River. Guests can leisurely float along this winding watercourse, embracing the essence of relaxation as they meander through the resort's lush grounds.

"Our newest addition- the lazy river proofs to be highly popular for family, especially for family with young adults and children", added Vanessa Chua. "It's the perfect way to unwind and soak in the beauty of our resort while enjoying the ultimate relaxation."

Courtyard Bali Nusa Dua Resort continues to set the standard for heartfelt hospitality in Bali, offering guests a harmonious blend of comfort, sophistication, and exceptional service. Whether seeking a tranquil retreat or an adventure-filled getaway, the resort promises an unforgettable experience tailored to each guest's desires.

For further details or reservations, please visit www.courtyardnusadua.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort