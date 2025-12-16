Courtyard by Marriott Fargo Welcomes Canadian Guests for Holiday Shopping

Brandt Hospitality Group's Fargo Hotel Offers Ideal Accommodations for the Holidays

FARGO, N.D., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Fargo is welcoming out-of-town guests during the holiday season with accommodations near the area's finest shopping venues. The hotel located at 2249 55th St S, Fargo, ND 58104 is just minutes away from West Acres Mall and Downtown Fargo. Costco is located right across the street.

"Travelers will feel right at home at Courtyard Fargo, with outstanding guest reviews highlighting our warm, welcoming environment and exceptional service," said General Manager, Emily Nielsen. "The convenience of our onsite amenities makes us an easy standout over other hotels in the area."

Guests traveling from out of town love the hotel's location right off I-94 next to Sanford Medical Center. Parking and Wi-Fi are always complimentary. An indoor pool and 24/7 fitness center make it easy to stay active during travel.

The Bistro, located in the hotel lobby, offers Starbucks coffee and breakfast favorites each morning. After a full day of work or play, guests can enjoy dinner and drinks from the Bistro's bar.

For a limited time, Courtyard by Marriott Fargo is offering guests 15% off their stay with complimentary breakfast for two at the Bistro. Book this exclusive offer here.

Courtyard by Marriott Fargo is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To enroll in Bonvoy, visit www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/FARCF

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group