COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT WAIKIKI BEACH UNVEILS MULTI‑MILLION‑DOLLAR TRANSFORMATION

Revitalized for modern stays, bold flavors, and island‑inspired experiences in the heart of Waikīkī.

~ Where Passion Unwinds and Plays ~

HONOLULU, Hawaii, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard® by Marriott Waikiki Beach announces the debut of its comprehensive, multi‑million‑dollar transformation, unveiling a refreshed experience across its expansive 405‑room property. Every guestroom redesigned to embody a modern yet relaxed island aesthetic, including the complete renovation of its 850-square-foot Penthouse, now reimagined as an elevated residential‑style retreat in the heart of Waikiki. Led by design firm //3877, the property‑wide revitalization introduces guests to a collection of new experiences: an open‑air lobby and lounge overlooking a lush pool oasis; the debut of CRATE, a convenient grab‑and‑go concept; signature dining at Aloha Amigo and Peppermint Café & Pool Bar; and the artisan aromas of Ali'i Coffee Co.

Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach Exterior (Credit: Kyle Rothenborg) Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach Penthouse Suite (Credit: Kyle Rothenborg)

Ideally located on the iconic Royal Hawaiian Avenue, the hotel sits just steps from vibrant shopping, art galleries, entertainment venues, Diamond Head, and the world famous Waikiki Beach. Courtyard® by Marriott Waikiki Beach offers an idyllic home base for exploring O'ahu, where passion unwinds and plays, with all the rewards of Marriott travel.

"The transformation of Courtyard® by Marriott Waikiki Beach is about more than interior transformations; it's about creating inviting spaces that connect guests to the heart of Waikiki - business ready, island steady," shares General Manager Paul Garcia. "We've reimagined the guest experience to celebrate the pulse of paradise while honoring Hawai'i's art of hospitality, defined by the warmth of aloha."

Rooted in a Passion for Place, Designed for Connection

A defining addition to the renovation is the new Penthouse, elevated on the 18th floor of the Ola Tower. This premier residential‑style retreat features all‑new guest rooms, designer furnishings and finishes, an executive kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and a wraparound outdoor terrace offering sweeping beach‑city views, the lush mountain range and sunrise to sunset skies.

The refresh introduces a series of thoughtful enhancements that bring new life to the property, including updated guestrooms and suites. New furnishings, refined finishes, and reconfigured layouts enhance flow and comfort, while a palette of bold blues, warm tones, natural textures, and ocean‑inspired details reflect the surrounding landscape and the storied history of Waikīkī.

Inspired by the natural balance of land, sea, and well‑being, the hotel's three towers were named by respected cultural practitioner Ku'uipo Kumukahi of the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, with intentional consideration of the property's ahupua'a - a traditional Hawaiian land designation designed for sustainability, extending lines of water and agriculture from the mountains (mauka) to the ocean (makai). Kalo, Mo'i, and Ola reflect honorable core elements of Hawaiian culture and storytelling:

KALO , a staple plant, represents nourishment and deep cultural roots.

, a staple plant, represents nourishment and deep cultural roots. MO'I , both a prized fish and a symbol of royalty, connects to Waikīkī's ocean heritage.

, both a prized fish and a symbol of royalty, connects to Waikīkī's ocean heritage. OLA, meaning health and vitality, speaks to renewal and balance throughout the guest experience.

Across the property, communal spaces have been reimagined to mirror the energy and flow of the iconic neighborhood. The indoor‑outdoor lobby creates a welcoming arrival experience amid the bustle of the beach city, seamlessly connecting guests to the surrounding courtyard. At the center of the expansive hotel, a pool and patio oasis serves as a lively gathering place, featuring integrated fire elements and flexible seating designed for both social connection and relaxation. Guests can enjoy a nine‑hole mini golf course, an upgraded fitness center, Spa Pure Waikiki, refreshed meeting spaces, and a quieter saltwater pool within the Moi tower, supporting both wellness and productivity for modern travelers of all ages.

Elevated Dining At The Heart Of Waikiki

Aloha Amigo, the hotel's signature restaurant by ZETTON Inc, is a lively and welcoming cantina where island influence meets bold Mexican flavors. Guests can enjoy tropical‑forward dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and a social, easygoing atmosphere that transitions effortlessly from daytime dining to evening celebrations.

Peppermint Café & Pool Bar, also by ZETTON Inc., offers a relaxed poolside setting, where light bites and exotic cocktails infused with island ingredients create an effortless backdrop for everything from quiet afternoons to casual pau hana gatherings.

At Ali'i Coffee Co., the experience centers on quality and local barista artistry. Featuring beans roasted in‑house by island local James Webb, the café serves crafted cold brews, nitro coffee, specialty teas, and signature "coff‑tails," alongside toasted sandwiches and fresh pastries, serving as both a daily ritual for guests and a welcoming fuel‑up for island exploration.

Together, these refreshed culinary venues reinforce the hotel's dynamic and diverse guest experience.

Where Passion Unwinds and Plays

Designed for both exploration and ease, the Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach experience extends beyond the guestroom, offering a range of lifestyle-driven inclusions that invite guests to engage more deeply with the island.

From bike and GoPro rentals that encourage discovery, to beach-ready amenities such as sand-free towels, sunscreen, and curated equipment access, guests can move seamlessly from the hotel to the ocean and back again. Through partnerships with Beach Candy Waikiki and the Jamie O'Brien School of Surf, guests have access to curated beach gear, ocean experiences, and surf instruction in the birthplace of the sport, making it easy to step into Waikiki's iconic shoreline with confidence and ease.

On property, offerings like the nine-hole mini golf course add a playful, unexpected element, while complimentary access to fitness classes and recreational experiences further enhances the stay, supporting both activity and relaxation. Whether setting out to catch a first wave or simply enjoying time in the Waikiki sun, each experience is designed to reflect the rhythm, energy, and spirit of the destination.

In celebration of its unveiling, the hotel is offering a limited‑time opening experience: It's A New Stay featuring 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points and Waived Destination Fee. Early summer rates start at $179+/night. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the hotel's website and follow the passion for work and play at @courtyardwaikiki.

SOURCE Courtyard® by Marriott Waikiki Beach