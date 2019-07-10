Courvoisier® Cognac And UNINTERRUPTED Partner On First-Of-Its-Kind, Live Storytelling Event And Content Series

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Courvoisier®, the most awarded cognac house*, and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, are proud to join forces on a first-of-its-kind, live athlete storytelling partnership called "UNINTERRUPTED Live: The Day Ones." As part of the collaboration, Courvoisier and UNINTERRUPTED are empowering athletes to toast to their "day ones," the individuals who have played an instrumental role in their journey to success through a live storytelling event and content series. "UNINTERRUPTED Live: The Day Ones" empowers athletes to own their narrative and express their point of view to offer viewers and fans a deeper, more authentic understanding of the athletes they admire. Alongside host Jemele Hill, storytellers Jason Collins, Al Harrington, Sue Bird and Taylor Rooks took the stage to share first-person memories and experiences in front of a live audience.

(PRNewsfoto/Courvoisier) (Left to right) Jemele Hill; Benoît De Sutter, Master Distiller at Courvoisier; Taylor Rooks; Al Harrington and Sue Bird attend “UNINTERRUPTED Live: The Day Ones,” a first-of-its-kind, live athlete storytelling partnership between Courvoisier Cognac and Uninterrupted. As part of the collaboration, Courvoisier and UNINTERRUPTED empowered athletes to toast to their “day ones,” the individuals who have played an instrumental role in their journey to success.

"We're excited to partner with UNINTERRUPTED to launch this first-of-its-kind storytelling platform," said Rashidi Hodari, Vice President of Marketing at Courvoisier. "Courvoisier was founded on the principle that we are a community, not a company. This collaboration is an incredible opportunity for us to encourage our fans to strive for their dreams while acknowledging those who helped them get there."

"Athletes are natural storytellers and performers, and until now, our exposure to them as performers has been somewhat limited to what we see on the field or the court," said Maverick Carter, CEO of UNINTERRUPTED. "Together with Courvoisier, we're empowering these incredibly talented performers to be More Than An Athlete and own their stories in a wholly unique way, giving the audience a window into the lives and talents of some of the biggest athletes in the world."

The partnership puts athletes center stage for a first-person performance that combines diverse storytelling techniques like theater, music, animation and video to create a one-of-a-kind experience for the athlete and fan that incorporates stories of mentorship, perseverance and shared success. These stories will live as an online content series that will be distributed across UNINTERRUPTED and Courvoisier social platforms including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook starting in August.

"UNINTERRUPTED Live: The Day Ones" with Courvoisier is the first event for UNINTERRUPTED Live, a new event franchise that takes UNINTERRUPTED's mission to empower athletes to be More Than An Athlete beyond content to live events and experiences. The partnership with UNINTERRUPTED supports Courvoisier's "Honor Your Code" platform, which celebrates the influences, life lessons, convictions and ideas that guide life's choices and inspires others to share their success with those who matter most.

