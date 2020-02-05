Courvoisier® Cognac Introduces Avant-Garde Bourbon Cask Edition

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Courvoisier® Cognac, the most awarded cognac house*, today announces the launch of the Courvoisier® Avant-Garde Series with the release of Bourbon Cask Edition. Available for a limited time, the latest expression is made of award-winning VSOP liquid finished in Kentucky Bourbon casks to offer a smooth yet bold taste.

"We're thrilled to release Avant-Garde Bourbon Cask Edition, a first-of-its-kind expression for the House of Courvoisier," said Stephanie Kang, Senior Marketing Director for Courvoisier. "With the help of our local artisans and winegrowers in our hometown of Jarnac, we were able to develop an innovation that is sure to appeal to cognac and bourbon drinkers alike."

Courvoisier Avant-Garde Bourbon Cask Edition is the first expression within the Avant-Garde series to be released for a limited time. The latest expression begins with the brand's award-winning VSOP blend that is then aged to taste in Kentucky Bourbon barrels. This extra aging creates an elegant and velvety finish with tasting notes of vanilla, honey and sweet marmalade. Courvoisier's Master Blender Patrice Pinet and Master Distiller Benoît DeSutter worked tirelessly to bring this first-of-its-kind blend for the brand to market, and proudly placed their signatures on each bottle of Avant-Garde Bourbon Cask Edition. This liquid will be available at a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750mL bottle.

Courvoisier® Avant-Garde Bourbon Finish | 80 Proof COLOR Amber – Golden AROMA Vanilla, honey and sweet marmalade notes TASTE Soft smoky leather and sweet orange notes FINISH A warming expressions of vanilla crème and caramel followed by

soft smoky leather character leaving an elegant and soft velvety finish

The House of Courvoisier was founded by Louis Gallois and Emmanuel Courvoisier based on their belief in the power of the collective. It is this conviction that inspired Courvoisier to nurture close relationships with respected artisans and winegrowers to produce its high quality, award-winning Cognac since 1828. Courvoisier Cognac has several expressions, which appeal to a variety of Cognac preferences and lifestyles, including VS, VSOP, XO, Initiale Extra, and the ultimate expression of the House, L'Essence de Courvoisier.

*Based on 20 top spirits competitions since 2019.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

