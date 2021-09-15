Courvoisier® Cognac Launches Foundation 1828, A Global Platform To Empower Entrepreneurship

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Courvoisier® Cognac, the most awarded cognac house*, announces the launch of its global philanthropic platform Foundation 1828™. Maison Courvoisier was founded by Felix Courvoisier in 1828, who created a house that was welcoming to all and believed in supporting the close-knit collective of artisans in its hometown of Jarnac, France. Through both global programming and regional, grassroots efforts, Courvoisier's platform will aim to keep that same spirit of entrepreneurship thriving through meaningful financial and educational support that empowers small business owners and entrepreneurs in underserved populations across the globe.

"Entrepreneurs come in many different forms, from all walks of life and varying income levels. Courvoisier recognizes the importance of nurturing that drive, passion and creativity in these individuals around the globe – especially for those who may have the odds stacked against them," said Jon Potter, Managing Director of Maison Courvoisier. "Foundation 1828 is designed to unify our mission and make a lasting impact by assessing the critical needs of underserved communities in our key global markets to build authentic programming that will provide long-lasting benefits to entrepreneurs for years to come."

Though Courvoisier has supported entrepreneurs throughout its history, the brand's first formal initiative under Foundation 1828 took the form of a $1 million financial commitment over five years to aid Black and minority small business owners and entrepreneurs in the U.S. facing hardships as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, Courvoisier forged a multi-year partnership with National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice. The partnership with National Urban League aims to equip the Black business community with critical resources – from educational programs and mentorship opportunities to financial support – exemplifying the very mission of Foundation 1828.

Continuing the successful collaboration launched in 2020, Courvoisier will sponsor a virtual session as part of the Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Day during the upcoming National Urban League Conference taking place on Thursday, September 30, 2021, allowing the brand to interact directly with entrepreneurs in underserved communities. As part of this year's programming and the brand's overall financial pledge, Courvoisier will award $200,000 in monetary grants and provide critical educational support to Black entrepreneurs and small business owners.

This year's virtual session entitled Marketing Your Business in the New Normal with Courvoisier® Cognac includes:

Virtual Pitch Competition: Three pre-selected Black small business finalists from National Urban League's membership will have the opportunity to receive significant grants of $75,000 , $50,000 , and $25,000 by pitching their business plan to a panel of judges.

Three pre-selected Black small business finalists from National Urban League's membership will have the opportunity to receive , , by pitching their business plan to a panel of judges. Educational Marketing Panel Discussion: As many small businesses are still struggling to successfully rebuild as a result of the impact of COVID-19, Maison Courvoisier will host an intimate, educational conversation on this topic. Led by Courvoisier Curators Chris Roy ( Los Angeles ), Kwabena "K. Botchey" ( Atlanta ), and Brooke Mackie ( Chicago ), and moderated by Klassi Duncan, Vice President, Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation - Urban League of Louisiana , the panelists will provide marketing strategies and social media guidance to help minority small business owners and entrepreneurs re-engage with their audiences as they navigate an ever-changing landscape.

Courvoisier's session will take place virtually during the Small Business Matters Networking Reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Entrepreneurs, small business owners and interested participants over the age of 21 who want to attend must register in advance to receive a Drizly discount code for Courvoisier product delivery (where legal) and customized cocktail recipes. To register, click here.

Through Foundation 1828, Courvoisier will continue to champion aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. The unique programs launched in the U.S. in partnership with National Urban League serve as the first of many impactful efforts from Maison Courvoisier. For more information about Courvoisier's collaboration with National Urban League and the brand's support of Black-owned businesses in the U.S., please visit: www.courvoisier.com/us/collaborations/nationalurbanleague/.

For additional Foundation 1828 updates, be sure to follow @CourvoisierUSA and @NatUrbanLeague across all social media platforms.

